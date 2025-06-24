Activities at Karachi Port Trust and Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 347,261 tons of cargo comprising 239,650 tons of import cargo and 107,611 tons of export cargo during last 48hrs.

The total import cargo of 239,650 comprised of 112,871 tons of Containerized Cargo, 5,163 tons of Bulk Cargo, 9,196 tons of Dap, 6,258 tons of Soya Bean Seeds and 106,162 tons of Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 107,611 comprised of 67,253 tons of Containerized Cargo, 1,587 tons of Bulk Cargo, 38,183 tons of Clinkers and 588 tons of Rice.

There are ten ships namely Tanja, Liberty Grace, M.T Shalamar, Oocl Dalian, M.T Mardan, MSC Mediterranean, X-Press Salween, Shanghai Highway, CMA CGM Dalila and Valence Berth at Karachi Port Trust.

SHIP SAILED:

Nine ships namely Jin Wang Ling, X-Press Capella, Arinaga, Norderney, Cosco New York, Sea Elegant, MSC Mediterranean, Tanja and M.T Sargodha sailed from Karachi Port Trust.

Port Qasim

Four ships, MSC Flosta-III, Siya Ram, Yashar and F-Charm carrying Container, Palm oil, LPG and Coal, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal respectively on Sunday 22nd June, Meanwhile seven more ships, MSC Mediterraen, Tanja, Bow Panther, Flora, DS Cougar, Al-Qassar and Zoitsa Sigala with Container, Palm oil, Corn, Chemicals, LNG and Coal are also arrive at outer anchorage during last 24 hours.

A total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them five ships, MSC Flosta-III, PVT Saturn, Twerk, Yashar and IVS Prestwick are expected to sail on today.

Cargo volume of 100,345 tonnes, comprising 99,884 tonnes imports cargo and 459 export cargo carried in 1,814 Containers (1,787 TEUs Imports and 21 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are fifteen ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them seven ships, Serene Sky, Bow Panther, Pacific Sarah, DS Cougar, Al-Qassar, Tanja and MSC Mediterranean & another ship ‘EF Olivia’ scheduled to load/offload Cement, Palm oil, Gas oil, Chemicals, LNG and Container are expected to take berths at MW-1&2, FOTCO, EVTL, EETL and QICT respectively on today 23rd June, while two more container ships, Valence and MSC Falcon-III are due to arrive at outer anchorage on Tuesday 24th June, 2025.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025