Markets Print 2025-06-24

Cotton spot rates

KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Monday, (June 23, 2025)...
Recorder Report Published 24 Jun, 2025 06:06am

KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Monday, (June 23, 2025)

===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
                    Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-gin   Upcountry   Spot rate    Spot rate    Difference
                    for      price     Ex-Karachi  ex. Khi. as   Ex-karachi
                                                   on 21-06-2025
===========================================================================
37.324 KG        16,500        285        16,785        16,785          NIL
Equivalent
40 KGS           17,683        305        17,988        17,988          NIL
===========================================================================

