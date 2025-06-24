AIRLINK 131.27 Decreased By ▼ -11.14 (-7.82%)
BOP 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.55%)
CNERGY 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-6.75%)
CPHL 76.09 Decreased By ▼ -5.46 (-6.7%)
FCCL 40.55 Decreased By ▼ -4.16 (-9.3%)
FFL 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-8.41%)
FLYNG 49.06 Decreased By ▼ -4.27 (-8.01%)
HUBC 131.99 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-2.98%)
HUMNL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.43%)
KEL 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.68%)
KOSM 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-9.75%)
MLCF 76.33 Decreased By ▼ -5.02 (-6.17%)
OGDC 203.86 Decreased By ▼ -8.39 (-3.95%)
PACE 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.8%)
PAEL 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.88 (-9.98%)
PIAHCLA 19.96 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-9.52%)
PIBTL 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.98%)
POWER 12.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-6.56%)
PPL 153.33 Decreased By ▼ -10.30 (-6.29%)
PRL 29.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-6.89%)
PTC 21.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-7.98%)
SEARL 77.93 Decreased By ▼ -6.65 (-7.86%)
SSGC 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -4.20 (-9.77%)
SYM 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-8.8%)
TELE 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-5.17%)
TPLP 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-5.07%)
TRG 51.09 Decreased By ▼ -5.59 (-9.86%)
WAVESAPP 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-7.17%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-6.9%)
YOUW 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-10.97%)
BR100 11,774 Decreased By -1159 (-8.96%)
BR30 34,974 Decreased By -2109.6 (-5.69%)
KSE100 116,167 Decreased By -3855.8 (-3.21%)
KSE30 35,407 Decreased By -1125.9 (-3.08%)
HK stocks close up as southbound inflows hit three-week high

Reuters Published 24 Jun, 2025 06:06am

SHANGHAI: Hong Kong shares ended higher on Monday, lifted by the strongest southbound inflows via the Stock Connect in three weeks, even as investors remained cautious over the outlook for tighter cash conditions in the market. China stocks were also up.

China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index closed up 0.3%, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.7%. Hong Kong benchmark Hang Seng was up 0.7%.

Onshore investors bought a net 7.9 billion yuan ($1.11 billion) of Hong Kong shares via the Stock Connect on Monday, the highest since May 30.

Mainland investors helped drive a rally in Hong Kong shares earlier this year, but their participation has tapered off in the past two months.

Hua Hong Semiconductor and SMIC jumped around 4.5% each, after media reported that the US government is weighing additional restrictions on China, including revoking waivers that allow global chip makers to access American technology in China.

Meanwhile, the Hong Kong dollar slipped to 7.85 per US dollar on Monday, hitting the weaker end of its trading band for the second time since May 2023. The move may prompt the Hong Kong Monetary Authority to drain liquidity from the banking system to support the currency.

Hong Kong market liquidity is unlikely to ease further and may even tighten as Hong Kong Interbank Offered Rates (HIBOR) have likely bottomed out and southbound inflows have slowed, said Kevin Liu, strategist at China International Capital Corporation (CICC).

The overnight HIBOR, a key barometer of liquidity, hovered near a record low at 0.01777%.

“Short-term liquidity tightening, uncertainties surrounding tariff negotiations, weakening economic data, and delays in policy support could all contribute to increased market volatility,” Liu said. China’s Coal Index rose 1.6%.

