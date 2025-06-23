AIRLINK 131.27 Decreased By ▼ -11.14 (-7.82%)
BOP 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.55%)
CNERGY 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-6.75%)
CPHL 76.09 Decreased By ▼ -5.46 (-6.7%)
FCCL 40.55 Decreased By ▼ -4.16 (-9.3%)
FFL 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-8.41%)
FLYNG 49.06 Decreased By ▼ -4.27 (-8.01%)
HUBC 131.99 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-2.98%)
HUMNL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.43%)
KEL 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.68%)
KOSM 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-9.75%)
MLCF 76.33 Decreased By ▼ -5.02 (-6.17%)
OGDC 203.86 Decreased By ▼ -8.39 (-3.95%)
PACE 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.8%)
PAEL 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.88 (-9.98%)
PIAHCLA 19.96 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-9.52%)
PIBTL 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.98%)
POWER 12.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-6.56%)
PPL 153.33 Decreased By ▼ -10.30 (-6.29%)
PRL 29.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-6.89%)
PTC 21.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-7.98%)
SEARL 77.93 Decreased By ▼ -6.65 (-7.86%)
SSGC 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -4.20 (-9.77%)
SYM 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-8.8%)
TELE 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-5.17%)
TPLP 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-5.07%)
TRG 51.09 Decreased By ▼ -5.59 (-9.86%)
WAVESAPP 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-7.17%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-6.9%)
YOUW 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-10.97%)
BR100 11,774 Decreased By -1159 (-8.96%)
BR30 34,974 Decreased By -2109.6 (-5.69%)
KSE100 116,167 Decreased By -3855.8 (-3.21%)
KSE30 35,407 Decreased By -1125.9 (-3.08%)
Jun 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Son of ousted Iranian shah warns West against ‘throwing lifeline’ to Iran leadership

AFP Published 23 Jun, 2025 09:12pm
Iranian opposition leader and son of the last shah of Iran Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, Reza Pahlavi holds a press conference in Paris on june 23, 2025. Photo: AFP
Iranian opposition leader and son of the last shah of Iran Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, Reza Pahlavi holds a press conference in Paris on june 23, 2025. Photo: AFP

PARIS: Europe and the United States should not give a lifeline to the Iranian leadership under Ayatollah Ali Khamenei through talks when his rule is “closer every day” to ending, the son of Iran’s ousted shah told AFP on Monday.

“I can hardly imagine that a regime that is now severely diminished in its capabilities and has been practically humiliated is in the mood for more talks,” Reza Pahlavi, formerly crown prince and now a key opposition figure, said in an interview in Paris.

He said that the Islamic republic, whose top diplomat Abbas Araghchi held talks with European foreign ministers in Switzerland on Friday, had “time and time again” been “deceitful” in negotiations.

“This regime is collapsing… You can facilitate that by standing this time with them (the Iranian people), not throwing this regime another lifeline to survive,” he said.

“The end of the regime is near… this is our Berlin Wall moment,” the US-based Pahlavi added.

Trump ‘still interested’ in Iran diplomacy: White House

Israel has carried out 10 days of air strikes against Iran, seeking to degrade its nuclear and ballistics programmes, but also hitting other targets. The United States joined in with unprecedented attacks of its own, including on the heavily-fortified Fordo nuclear site.

Khamenei’s whereabouts are unclear and Israel has refused to rule out killing him. Khamenei has led the country since the 1989 death of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, who led the 1979 Islamic revolution that ousted shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi.

Reza Pahlavi, without giving further details, said he had information that Khamenei was underground in a bunker “and unfortunately using people as a human shield”.

And he said that he had received “credible reports” that top officials and members of the supreme leader’s family were looking at ways to flee Iran.

He also said that he had received indications from people in the security forces that they were willing to switch sides and join the opposition.

“They are beginning to communicate with us from the military, the intelligence apparatus… people will see that more tangibly in the coming days and weeks,” he said, declining to comment on the scale of such approaches.

Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Iran Nuclear Deal US Iran tensions Iran Israel war Israel Iran conflict Iran US talks Israel attack on Iran US strikes in Iran Reza Pahlavi

Comments

200 characters

Son of ousted Iranian shah warns West against ‘throwing lifeline’ to Iran leadership

KSE-100 nosedives nearly 3,900 points as US-Iran tensions spike

NSC condemns Israeli aggression against Iran, warns of regional instability

Pakistan extends airspace ban on Indian aircraft for another month

Aurangzeb unveils new tax measures, targets poultry, mutual funds & govt securities

Rupee falls further against US dollar

TRG takeover battle: Zia Chishti lands favourable SHC ruling amid mounting financial pressure

Tankers U-turn, zig-zag, pause around Strait of Hormuz

Pakistan’s PET bottle maker to install 2MW solar system

Digital payments should be made easier than cash: PM Shehbaz

Dost Steels to raise Rs4.45bn via rights issue to fund billet production

Read more stories