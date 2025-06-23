AIRLINK 131.27 Decreased By ▼ -11.14 (-7.82%)
BOP 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.55%)
CNERGY 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-6.75%)
CPHL 76.09 Decreased By ▼ -5.46 (-6.7%)
FCCL 40.55 Decreased By ▼ -4.16 (-9.3%)
FFL 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-8.41%)
FLYNG 49.06 Decreased By ▼ -4.27 (-8.01%)
HUBC 131.99 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-2.98%)
HUMNL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.43%)
KEL 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.68%)
KOSM 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-9.75%)
MLCF 76.33 Decreased By ▼ -5.02 (-6.17%)
OGDC 203.86 Decreased By ▼ -8.39 (-3.95%)
PACE 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.8%)
PAEL 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.88 (-9.98%)
PIAHCLA 19.96 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-9.52%)
PIBTL 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.98%)
POWER 12.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-6.56%)
PPL 153.33 Decreased By ▼ -10.30 (-6.29%)
PRL 29.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-6.89%)
PTC 21.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-7.98%)
SEARL 77.93 Decreased By ▼ -6.65 (-7.86%)
SSGC 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -4.20 (-9.77%)
SYM 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-8.8%)
TELE 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-5.17%)
TPLP 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-5.07%)
TRG 51.09 Decreased By ▼ -5.59 (-9.86%)
WAVESAPP 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-7.17%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-6.9%)
YOUW 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-10.97%)
BR100 11,774 Decreased By -1159 (-8.96%)
BR30 34,974 Decreased By -2109.6 (-5.69%)
KSE100 116,167 Decreased By -3855.8 (-3.21%)
KSE30 35,407 Decreased By -1125.9 (-3.08%)
Jun 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Trump ‘still interested’ in Iran diplomacy: White House

AFP Published 23 Jun, 2025 07:41pm

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump thinks Iranians should overthrow their government if it refuses to negotiate on its nuclear program, but the US president is “still interested” in diplomacy, the White House said Monday.

“If the Iranian regime refuses to come to a peaceful diplomatic solution, which the president is still interested and engaging in, by the way, why shouldn’t the Iranian people take away the power of this incredibly violent regime that has been suppressing them for decades?” Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Fox News.

US bombers attacked Iran’s heavily guarded and secretive nuclear enrichment sites over the weekend, joining Israel’s military campaign to destroy the Iranian nuclear program.

Iran issues warning to ‘gambler’ Trump: ‘We will end this war’

Top officials have repeatedly insisted the US goal is not regime change in Iran, but Trump veered off that messaging Sunday with a social media post saying “why wouldn’t there be a Regime change???”

The risky bombing mission was a complete success, according to the White House, with Trump announcing in another post that “Monumental Damage was done” to the sites. However, there is no independent verification of how much Iran’s nuclear program has been set back.

Iran is accused by Israel, the United States and other Western powers of seeking to build nuclear weapons under the cover of a civilian power program, something Tehran has always denied.

Donald Trump White House Iran Iran Nuclear Deal US Iran tensions Iran Israel war Israel Iran conflict Karoline Leavitt Israel attack on Iran US strikes in Iran

Comments

200 characters

Trump ‘still interested’ in Iran diplomacy: White House

KSE-100 nosedives nearly 3,900 points as US-Iran tensions spike

NSC condemns Israeli aggression against Iran, warns of regional instability

Pakistan extends airspace ban on Indian aircraft for another month

Aurangzeb unveils new tax measures, targets poultry, mutual funds & govt securities

Rupee falls further against US dollar

TRG takeover battle: Zia Chishti lands favourable SHC ruling amid mounting financial pressure

Tankers U-turn, zig-zag, pause around Strait of Hormuz

Pakistan’s PET bottle maker to install 2MW solar system

Digital payments should be made easier than cash: PM Shehbaz

Dost Steels to raise Rs4.45bn via rights issue to fund billet production

Read more stories