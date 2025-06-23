AIRLINK 131.27 Decreased By ▼ -11.14 (-7.82%)
Airlines disrupted by Middle East conflict

AFP Published 23 Jun, 2025 07:36pm

PARIS: Global airlines have suspended or reduced flights in the Middle East as the conflict between Israel and Iran rages and the United States joins the fight.

The US carried out strikes against Iranian nuclear sites overnight Saturday to Sunday after over a week of deadly missile exchanges between Israel and Iran.

Global airlines bypass ME

Here is the latest airline situation:

European airlines

British Airways cancelled flights between London’s Heathrow Airport and Dubai and Doha on Sunday following the US strikes on Iran.

But the airline said Monday that it was “scheduled to operate as normal” on those routes.

Air France halted flights to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates until at least Tuesday inclusive, the airline said.

It also extended the suspension of the Paris-Tel Aviv route until July 14.

Flights of Air France’s low-cost carrier Transavia from Paris to Beirut have been suspended until June 30 while the Tel Aviv route is closed until September 7.

Germany’s Lufthansa group, whose other airlines include Swiss, Austrian and ITA, has suspended flights to the Middle East until June 30.

The Amman and Erbil, Iraq, routes were also suspended until July 11.

The group will not fly to Tel Aviv and Tehran will until July 31 and is also avoiding the air space of countries involved in the conflict.

Greece’s Aegean Airlines has stopped Tel Aviv flights until July 12. Its Amman, Beirut and Erbil routes are closed until June 28.

Turkish airline Pegasus has scrapped flights to Iraq, Jordan and Lebanon until June 30, and Iran until July 30.

No Turkish Airlines flights to Baghdad, Damascus and Tehran are available before July 1.

Finnair meanwhile confirmed it was suspending flights to Doha. The carrier is also staying out of the airspace of Iran, Iraq, Syria and Israel.

US and Canadian airlines

United Airlines has warned passengers that flights to and from Dubai scheduled between June 18 and July 3 may be affected and is offering no-fee ticket changes under certain conditions due to Middle East unrest.

The US airline has implemented the same flexibility for Tel Aviv flights between June 13 and August 1, allowing customers to rebook for other major European cities.

Air Canada has temporarily suspended its daily non-stop service from Toronto to Dubai starting June 18 and warned the suspension could be extended.

Travel via a European stopover on a partner airline remains possible, according to its website.

American Airlines is allowing customers to change their bookings to Doha without fees for travel originally scheduled between June 19 and July 20.

