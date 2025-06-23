Trump tells ‘everyone’ to keep oil prices down

US President Donald Trump on Monday expressed a desire to see oil prices kept down amid fears that ongoing fighting in the Middle East could cause them to spike.

“Everyone, keep oil prices down, I’m watching! You’re playing into the hands of the enemy, don’t do it,” he wrote in all caps on his Truth Social platform.

Trump followed up with another post addressed to the US Department of Energy, encouraging it to “drill, baby, drill” and saying “I mean now.”