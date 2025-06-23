AIRLINK 131.27 Decreased By ▼ -11.14 (-7.82%)
BOP 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.55%)
CNERGY 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-6.75%)
CPHL 76.09 Decreased By ▼ -5.46 (-6.7%)
FCCL 40.55 Decreased By ▼ -4.16 (-9.3%)
FFL 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-8.41%)
FLYNG 49.06 Decreased By ▼ -4.27 (-8.01%)
HUBC 131.99 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-2.98%)
HUMNL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.43%)
KEL 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.68%)
KOSM 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-9.75%)
MLCF 76.33 Decreased By ▼ -5.02 (-6.17%)
OGDC 203.86 Decreased By ▼ -8.39 (-3.95%)
PACE 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.8%)
PAEL 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.88 (-9.98%)
PIAHCLA 19.96 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-9.52%)
PIBTL 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.98%)
POWER 12.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-6.56%)
PPL 153.33 Decreased By ▼ -10.30 (-6.29%)
PRL 29.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-6.89%)
PTC 21.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-7.98%)
SEARL 77.93 Decreased By ▼ -6.65 (-7.86%)
SSGC 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -4.20 (-9.77%)
SYM 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-8.8%)
TELE 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-5.17%)
TPLP 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-5.07%)
TRG 51.09 Decreased By ▼ -5.59 (-9.86%)
WAVESAPP 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-7.17%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-6.9%)
YOUW 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-10.97%)
BR100 11,774 Decreased By -1159 (-8.96%)
BR30 34,974 Decreased By -2109.6 (-5.69%)
KSE100 116,167 Decreased By -3855.8 (-3.21%)
KSE30 35,407 Decreased By -1125.9 (-3.08%)
Jun 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil prices stable as investors await Iranian response to US strikes

Reuters Published June 23, 2025 Updated June 23, 2025 03:19pm

LONDON: Oil prices jumped on Monday to their highest since January as the United States’ weekend move to join Israel in attacking Iran’s nuclear facilities stoked supply concerns.

Brent crude futures were up just 8 cents to $77.09 a barrel as of 0904 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude rose by 3 cents to $73.87.

Price volatility continued in Monday’s session. Both contracts touched fresh five-month highs earlier in the session of $81.40 and $78.40 respectively, before giving up their gains and even turning negative during the European morning session.

Brent has risen around 11% since the conflict began on June 13, while WTI has gained approximately 9%. Prices flattened out on Monday as investors weighed the geopolitical risk premium in oil markets without any impact on supply yet from the Middle Eastern crisis.

“The geopolitical risk premium is fading, as so far there has been no supply disruptions. But as it’s unclear how the conflict might evolve, market participants are likely to maintain a risk premium for now.

So prices are set to stay volatile in the near term,“ UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo said. Prices rose at the open after US President Donald Trump said he had “obliterated” Iran’s main nuclear sites in strikes over the weekend, joining an Israeli assault in an escalation of conflict in the Middle East as Tehran vowed to defend itself.

Iran is OPEC’s third-largest crude producer. Iran said on Monday that the US attack on its nuclear sites expanded the range of legitimate targets for its armed forces and called US President Donald Trump a “gambler” for joining Israel’s military campaign against the Islamic Republic.

Oil prices settle lower

The geopolitical risk premium includes fears that an Iranian retaliation may include a closure of the Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly a fifth of global crude supply flows.

“All eyes remain on the Strait of Hormuz … and whether Iran will seek to disrupt tanker traffic,” Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen said.

Prices could spike in the short term even without full-scale disruption, if the threat of interference alone is enough to delay shipments through the Strait, Hansen added.

Goldman Sachs said in a Sunday report that Brent could briefly peak at $110 per barrel if oil flows through the critical waterway were halved for a month, and remain down by 10% for the following 11 months.

The bank still assumed no significant disruption to oil and natural gas supply, citing global incentives to try to prevent a sustained and very large disruption.

Given the Strait of Hormuz is indispensable for Iran’s own oil exports, which are a vital source of its national revenues, a sustained closure would inflict severe economic damage on Iran itself, making it a double-edged sword, said Sugandha Sachdeva, from research firm SS WealthStreet.

OPEC Brent crude Oil WTI WTI crude US WTI crude prices OPEC + Iran Israel war

Comments

200 characters

Oil prices stable as investors await Iranian response to US strikes

NSC condemns Israeli strikes on Iran, warns of regional instability

Aurangzeb unveils new tax measures, targets poultry, mutual funds & govt securities

Rupee falls further against US dollar

TRG takeover battle: Zia Chishti lands favourable SHC ruling amid mounting financial pressure

Tankers U-turn, zig-zag, pause around Strait of Hormuz

Pakistan’s PET bottle maker to install 2MW solar system

Digital payments should be made easier than cash: PM Shehbaz

Dost Steels to raise Rs4.45bn via rights issue to fund billet production

Iran weighs retaliation against US for strikes on nuclear sites

Iran issues warning to ‘gambler’ Trump: ‘We will end this war’

Read more stories