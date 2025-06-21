AIRLINK 142.41 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.45%)
World

Putin says Russia has told Israel there’s no evidence Iran wants nuclear weapons, reports

Reuters Published 21 Jun, 2025 01:37pm

MOSCOW: Russia has repeatedly told Israel that there is no evidence Iran is aiming to get nuclear weapons, Sky News Arabia on Saturday quoted Russian President Vladimir Putin as saying in an interview.

“Russia, as well as the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency), has never had any evidence that Iran is preparing to obtain nuclear weapons, as we have repeatedly put the Israeli leadership on notice,” Sky News Arabia quoted Putin as saying.

Iran, Israel launch new attacks after Tehran rules out nuclear talks

Russia is ready to support Iran in developing a peaceful nuclear programme, Putin was quoted as saying, adding that Iran has the right to do so.

Speaking at an economic forum in St. Petersburg on Friday, Putin said Russia was sharing its ideas on how to stop the bloodshed in the Iran-Israel conflict with both sides.

He did not give details of those ideas.

Vladimir Putin IAEA Iran Nuclear Deal Iran Israel conflict iran Israel iran and israel Israel Iran war Iran nuclear facilities

