AIRLINK 142.41 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.45%)
BOP 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
CNERGY 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
CPHL 81.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.18%)
FCCL 44.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
FFL 15.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 53.33 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.79%)
HUBC 136.05 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.27%)
HUMNL 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.82%)
KEL 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.58%)
KOSM 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
MLCF 81.35 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.33%)
OGDC 212.25 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (0.69%)
PACE 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.98%)
PAEL 38.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.84%)
PIAHCLA 22.06 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.66%)
PIBTL 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
POWER 13.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.52%)
PPL 163.63 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (1.01%)
PRL 32.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PTC 23.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
SEARL 84.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.09%)
SSGC 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
SYM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.73%)
TELE 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.87%)
TPLP 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
TRG 56.68 Decreased By ▼ -4.92 (-7.99%)
WAVESAPP 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.67%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.68%)
YOUW 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (6.52%)
BR100 12,933 Increased By 10 (0.08%)
BR30 37,084 Increased By 110.3 (0.3%)
KSE100 120,023 Increased By 20.7 (0.02%)
KSE30 36,533 Increased By 91.5 (0.25%)
Jun 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Pope proves his worth as England number three

Reuters Published 22 Jun, 2025 11:55am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

LEEDS: Number three the only position really up for debate as England headed into a crucial run of Tests under captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum, but Ollie Pope’s century against India justified the faith shown in him.

After England had dragged themselves back into the first Test against India at Headingley, the hosts needed to maintain the momentum in their reply to India’s first-innings 471.

The world’s highest-ranked Test bowler, Jasprit Bumrah, removed Zak Crawley in the first over to bring Pope to the crease.

England bowl in 1st Test as India’s Sudharsan makes debut

Selected at number three ahead of the burgeoning talent of Jacob Bethell, who averaged 52 on his first Test tour of New Zealand, Pope settled after early scares to compile his ninth Test century.

The unbeaten hundred helped England close day two on 209-3, having looked on course, with India 430-3 before lunch, to get the series off to a losing start.

“I just think he was so calm,” said England opener Ben Duckett, who added 122 with Pope for the second wicket. “He couldn’t walk out in tougher conditions.

“I had goosebumps when he got his 100. He is such a big part of the dressing room. I take my hat off to him. I can’t wait to give him a hug.

“It seems pretty clear to me, coming into this Test match, if someone scores 170 in the match before, they are going to play. The way Popey has dealt with it all shows why he is England’s number three.”

The doubts surrounding Pope revolve around inconsistency. He averages less than 16 against Australia, and below 25 when facing India prior to his Headingley exploits.

After following his 171 against Zimbabwe with another century when his country needed him most, England’s selectors will be feeling comfortable in their decision to select Pope ahead of the precocious Bethell.

Brendon McCullum Ollie Pope Zak Crawley INDIA VS ENGLAND TEST

Comments

200 characters

Pope proves his worth as England number three

Pakistan condemns US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, warns of regional fallout

16 hurt, building hit in Israel after Iran missiles: rescue services, TV

US B-2 bombers involved in Iran strikes, U.S. official says

Investors brace for oil price spike, rush to havens after US bombs Iran nuclear sites

IMF rejects tax rebate for teachers, researchers: FBR

Iran foreign minister says US attacks on nuclear sites ‘outrageous’

UK PM Starmer calls on Iran to ‘return to negotiating table’

Investment in SCRAs: 12-month holding period proposed for tax concession: FBR chief

Cut from 18pc to 10pc: Solar panel prices to go up 4.6pc only, Aurangzeb tells Senate

Spending via online apps: Pakistanis spent over Rs317bn in FY25, NA panel told

Read more stories