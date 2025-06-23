AIRLINK 135.00 Decreased By ▼ -7.41 (-5.2%)
National Security Committee to meet today

Recorder Report Published June 23, 2025 Updated June 23, 2025 09:38am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif, has convened an important meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) on Monday (today) at 12 pm at the Prime Minister’s House.

According to reports, the NSC meeting will be attended by both civil and military leadership including Army Chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, who is expected to brief participants on his recent visit to the United States.

Senior cabinet members including the Defence Minister, Interior Minister, Deputy Prime Minister, and Finance Minister will also be in attendance.

In meeting with COAS Munir, Trump lauds Pakistan’s ongoing efforts for regional peace, stability

The session will include consultations on the ongoing Iran-Israel-US tensions, with major decisions likely regarding Pakistan’s support for Iran and other key matters.

The internal security and border situation of the country will also be reviewed in detail during the meeting, sources said.

US Cabinet US Iran tensions National Security Committee NSC meeting PM Shehbaz Sharif Iran Israel war Field Marshal Asim Munir

