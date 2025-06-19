Dar tells Senate: Pakistan, other OIC member states slam Israeli aggression against Iran

ISLAMABAD: Twenty countries, including Pakistan, that are the members of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), have joined hands in support of Iran by strongly denouncing the “ongoing military aggression of Israel against Iran,” Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar informed the Upper House of the Parliament on Wednesday.

In this context, the foreign ministers of Algeria, Bahrain, Brunei, Chad, Comoros, Djibouti, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Libya, Mauritania, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Sudan, Turkiye, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have issued a joint statement against Israel, and in support of Iran, said Dar, who also holds the positions of Foreign Minister, and Leader of the House in Senate.

The joint statement affirmed the “categorical rejection and condemnation of Israel’s recent attacks on the Islamic Republic of Iran since the 13th June 2025, and any actions that contravene international law and the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations, while emphasising the necessity of respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states, adhering to the principles of good neighbourliness, and the peaceful settlement of disputes,” Dar said.

The statement, as read out by the Deputy PM in the Senate, affirmed the “imperative need to halt Israeli hostilities against Iran, which come during a time of increasing tension in the Middle East, and to work towards de-escalation, to achieve a comprehensive ceasefire and restoration of calm, while expressing great concern regarding this dangerous escalation, which threatens to have serious consequences on the peace and stability of the entire region.”

Speaking on the floor of the House, Raja Nasir Abbas from Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) said, Iran is fighting not only its war but the war of the entire Muslim world.

“It’s time to rise above verbal rhetoric and practically support Iran,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Senate continued discussion on the proposed federal budget.

Abbas demanded that relief be given to the agriculture sector, farmers in particular, in the budget.

Parliamentary Leader Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Sherry Rehman demanded incentivising the electric vehicles to counter air pollution.

Fawzia Arshad from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) criticised increasing the taxes in the proposed federal budget instead of broadening the tax base.

PPP’s Qurat-Ul-Ain Marri slammed the imposition of taxes on solar panels and electric vehicles in the proposed federal budget for the upcoming financial year 2025-26.

Danesh Kumar from Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) regretted the allocation of “very low” budget for minorities and demanded increasing this budget.

The House was adjourned till Thursday (today).

