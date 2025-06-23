AIRLINK 142.41 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.45%)
BOP 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
CNERGY 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
CPHL 81.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.18%)
FCCL 44.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
FFL 15.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 53.33 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.79%)
HUBC 136.05 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.27%)
HUMNL 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.82%)
KEL 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.58%)
KOSM 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
MLCF 81.35 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.33%)
OGDC 212.25 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (0.69%)
PACE 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.98%)
PAEL 38.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.84%)
PIAHCLA 22.06 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.66%)
PIBTL 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
POWER 13.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.52%)
PPL 163.63 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (1.01%)
PRL 32.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PTC 23.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
SEARL 84.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.09%)
SSGC 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
SYM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.73%)
TELE 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.87%)
TPLP 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
TRG 56.68 Decreased By ▼ -4.92 (-7.99%)
WAVESAPP 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.67%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.68%)
YOUW 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (6.52%)
BR100 12,933 Increased By 10 (0.08%)
BR30 37,084 Increased By 110.3 (0.3%)
KSE100 120,023 Increased By 20.7 (0.02%)
KSE30 36,533 Increased By 91.5 (0.25%)
Jun 23, 2025
Markets Print 2025-06-23

Futures spread up 391 bps

Recorder Review Published 23 Jun, 2025 05:45am

KARACHI: The futures market at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed notable volatility during the week ended June 20, 2025, with the futures spread increasing sharply by 391 basis points.

The spread settled at 12.30 percent on the final trading session of the week, up considerably from 7.31 percent recorded in the preceding week, signalling heightened risk premiums and growing investor caution.

In parallel, average daily trading volumes on the futures counter surged by an impressive 74.1 percent on a week-on-week basis, rising to 353.90 million shares, compared to 203.27 million shares traded in the previous week. This surge in activity reflects increased speculative interest and short-term positioning by market participants amid uncertain geopolitical and economic conditions.

However, in contrast to the rising volumes, the average daily traded value on the futures counter declined by 14.8 percent, closing the week at Rs 9.60 billion, down from Rs 11.27 billion a week earlier.

The divergence between rising volumes and falling value suggests that trading was largely concentrated in low-priced and speculative counters only as investors avoided making sizable commitments in high-value stocks amid prevailing market uncertainty.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Average daily traded value Average daily trading volumes

