CDWP meetings: PC deputy head irked by junior-level representation of ministries

ISLAMABAD: The Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission has expressed strong dissatisfaction over the continued junior-level representation of ministries during meetings of the Central Development Working Party (CDWP), sources in the Planning Division told Business Recorder.

According to the Chief of Public Investment Authorization at the Planning Division, the CDWP is a critical national forum where development projects of strategic and national importance are reviewed and approved.

Given the significance of this platform, it is mandated that participation must occur at the highest levels—specifically, by the Secretaries of the relevant federal ministries or divisions, and the heads of provincial planning and development boards or departments.

However, it has been observed that sponsoring and executing agencies are often represented by lower-level officials, undermining the purpose and stature of the forum.

The Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission, who also chairs the CDWP, took serious note of this issue during the most recent meeting held on June 17, 2025. He expressed strong concerns over what he described as a casual and unserious attitude by sponsoring and executing agencies.

Sources confirmed that the Deputy Chairman has now issued a directive stating that no project will be included on the CDWP agenda unless it is presented and defended by the Secretary of the respective federal ministry or division. In cases of extreme necessity, projects may be presented by the Additional Secretary—but only with prior approval from the Chair.

The Planning Commission has formally instructed all sponsoring and executing ministries and divisions to comply with these directions to ensure meaningful and efficient deliberations on development projects within the CDWP framework.

