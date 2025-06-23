AIRLINK 142.41 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.45%)
Pakistan Print 2025-06-23

Trump’s nomination for peace prize: Fazl urges govt to withdraw its proposal

NNI Published 23 Jun, 2025 05:45am

MURREE: Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan Fazal Group (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman has said that US President Trump’s claim of being a standard-bearer of peace has proved false; therefore, Pakistani government should withdraw its proposal seeking his nomination for Nobel peace prize.

Addressing a party meeting here, he said the blood of Afghanis and the Palestinians is flowing on America’s hands; how can it be a proponent of peace. Fazl said the situation in the region is currently worrisome, as an economic war going on in the world at the moment.

JUI-F chief said when the Chinese economy was booming in the Middle East, US was trying to stop it by demonstrating her military power. He said Trump won US presidential election with the slogan of peace but it had proven false. What kind of peace is supporting Israel in Palestine and Lebanon and in Syria, Maulana Fazlur Rehman questioned.

He said when Pakistan destroyed India’s defense system Trump came forward and said that he had arranged ceasefire. He said US President had invited Army Chief for dinner, on which the rulers of Pakistan were so happy that they recommended giving the Nobel Prize to President Trump.

Donald Trump JUIF Maulana Fazl ur Rehman

