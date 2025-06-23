AIRLINK 142.41 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.45%)
Pakistan

Global peace essential for shared prosperity: NA Speaker

APP Published 23 Jun, 2025 05:45am

ISLAMABAD: A high-level three-member delegation of the Saudi-Pakistan Friendship Committee of the Saudi Shura Council arrived in Pakistan, on a special invitation extended by the Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.

The delegation was led by the Chairman of the Saudi-Pakistan Parliamentary Friendship Committee, Major General Dr Abdulrahman bin Sanhat Al-Harbi (retd), and comprised members of the Saudi Shura Council, Dr. Iman bint Abdulaziz Al-Jabreen and Engineer Salem bin Ali Al-Shahrani.

Ayaz Sadiq extended a warm welcome to the delegation and conveyed his best wishes for the leadership and people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

He commended the Kingdom’s exemplary arrangements for pilgrims during Hajj and acknowledged Saudi Arabia’s unwavering support to Pakistan during times of need.

Ayaz Sadiq emphasized that Saudi Arabia is a close and trusted brotherly country of Pakistan, with deep-rooted ties founded on shared religion, history, and fraternal bonds.

He underscored that the world today needs peace, not conflict, and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to dialogue and peaceful coexistence.

Ayaz Sadiq highlighted the significance of enhancing parliamentary linkages, noting that parliamentary diplomacy plays a crucial role in bringing the peoples of both countries even closer.

He said that the Pakistan-Saudi Parliamentary Friendship Group in the National Assembly is actively working to promote mutual understanding and coordination between the legislatures of the two nations.

Ayaz Sadiq also noted that such exchanges provide valuable opportunities for lawmakers from both countries to learn from each other’s experiences and perspectives.

The visiting Saudi delegation appreciated the efforts of the Speaker in advancing bilateral parliamentary engagement.

Major General Dr Abdulrahman bin Sanhat Al-Harbi (retd) reaffirmed the importance Saudi Arabia places on its longstanding friendship with Pakistan.

He remarked that the hearts of the people of Saudi Arabia and Pakistan beat in unison, reflecting the warmth and affection that define the relationship between the two nations.

