Timely completion of energy projects top priority: secy E&P

PESHAWAR: KP Secretary Energy and Power Mohammad Zubair Khan has said that timely completion of the Bala Kot, Lawi and Gurkan, Mataltan, Gabral (Kalam) and Madiyan Hydropower Projects within the stipulated time frame is a major challenge. He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting here the other day.

Besides the chief executive officers of Provincial Energy Development Organisation (PEDO), KP Oil and Gas Company and heads of Electric Inspectorate, Energy Planning, Additional Secretary Admin Shoaib Khan and Additional Secretary Power Anwar Khan Sherani, other senior officers also attended the meeting.

He stressed on the need to complete the ongoing energy projects in view of the prevailing circumstances and to promote investment in these projects by immediately amending and revising the Power Policy 2016 and issued instructions to prepare work plans, timelines and activity plans to bring transparency in the projects.

The secretary Energy and Power said that under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s Good Governance Roadmap Programme, merit and transparency in institutions is the top priority. He said that the biggest challenge is to complete the ongoing energy projects in the Energy & Power department and all its subsidiary institutions within the stipulated time frame in the light of fast track.

He said that In light of the directives of the KP chief secretary, it should be the duty of all officers and officials to conduct affairs under e-tendering, e-paid, one-window platform, which will be strictly monitored.

