AIRLINK 142.41 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.45%)
BOP 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
CNERGY 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
CPHL 81.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.18%)
FCCL 44.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
FFL 15.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 53.33 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.79%)
HUBC 136.05 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.27%)
HUMNL 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.82%)
KEL 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.58%)
KOSM 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
MLCF 81.35 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.33%)
OGDC 212.25 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (0.69%)
PACE 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.98%)
PAEL 38.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.84%)
PIAHCLA 22.06 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.66%)
PIBTL 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
POWER 13.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.52%)
PPL 163.63 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (1.01%)
PRL 32.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PTC 23.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
SEARL 84.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.09%)
SSGC 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
SYM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.73%)
TELE 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.87%)
TPLP 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
TRG 56.68 Decreased By ▼ -4.92 (-7.99%)
WAVESAPP 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.67%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.68%)
YOUW 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (6.52%)
BR100 12,933 Increased By 10 (0.08%)
BR30 37,084 Increased By 110.3 (0.3%)
KSE100 120,023 Increased By 20.7 (0.02%)
KSE30 36,533 Increased By 91.5 (0.25%)
Jun 23, 2025
Markets Print 2025-06-23

FTSE 100 sees first weekly fall in six weeks

Reuters Published 23 Jun, 2025 05:45am

LONDON: Britain’s FTSE 100 snapped a five-week winning streak on Friday, closing out a week marred by a wave of global risk aversion amid the conflict between Israel and Iran, while a slew of interest rate verdicts were also assessed.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 dipped 0.2% to hit a more than two-week low, while the midcap index ended 0.4% higher, though with marginal weekly losses.

Drugmakers GSK and AstraZeneca were among the top drags on the FTSE 100, down 2.3% and 1.5% respectively.

Heavyweight energy shares gave back some of their gains from earlier this week as crude oil prices also edged lower. BP lagged with a 2.1% decline.

Oil prices came under pressure as the US imposed new Iran-related sanctions, marking a diplomatic approach that fed hopes of a negotiated agreement.

A week into the conflict, Iran said it would not discuss the future of its nuclear programme while under attack by Israel.

A global risk-off move on tensions in the Middle East bogged down stocks around the world, although the UK’s oil-heavy benchmark - down 0.8% for the week - outperformed a 1.5% drop in the Europe-wide STOXX 600.

The week also saw a slew of central bank rate decisions, with both the Bank of England and the US Federal Reserve choosing to hold their rates steady.

Latest data showed UK retail sales saw their sharpest decline since December 2023 while consumer confidence rose to its highest level of 2025.

