PSA seeks exemption to green energy from SIC

Recorder Report Published June 23, 2025 Updated June 23, 2025 06:19am

LAHORE: Pakistan Solar Association (PSA) has asked the government of Sindh to exempt the green energy sector from the Sindh Infrastructure Cess (SIC), aligning with the Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) broader environmental vision.

Leading industrialist and member of PSA Mian Faraz Aslam who is renewable energy advocate Mian Faraz Ala while speaking at the energy stakeholders’ roundtable stressed that the renewable energy industry— especially solar— should be given strategic support through policy incentives, including tax and cess exemptions, to accelerate Pakistan’s transition toward sustainable energy.

Solar system project will be completed by July: Nasir

He made a direct appeal to the Chief Minister of Sindh to support green energy sector. “If we truly aim to implement the vision of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who has repeatedly emphasised the importance of green and clean energy for Pakistan’s future, we must remove bottlenecks like the Sindh Infrastructure Cess (SIC) on renewable energy equipment,” Alam stated.

Mian Faraz, who leads the Alam Group of Companies and one of Pakistan’s largest importers of Tier-1 solar panels pointed out that the SIC adds an additional financial burden on companies already investing in sustainable infrastructure.

