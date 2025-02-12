Solar system project will be completed by July: Nasir

KARACHI: Minister for Energy, Development and Planning Sindh, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah Tuesday said with the support of the World Bank, 200,000 solar home systems will be installed by July 31, 2025.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting held at the Energy Department to review the progress of the project regarding the distribution of solar home systems, in which Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani specially attended. Secretary Energy Department Musaddiq Ahmed Khan, State Stakes Advisor Solar Energy Project Sonia Soomro, Syed Zain Haider, Sikandar Ali and Abdul Ghani of the project were also present on this occasion.

Nasir and Ghani said on this occasion that the project should be accelerated on the vision of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto and the instructions of the Chief Minister Sindh so that the vision of the Chairman is completed as soon as possible.

Minister Energy directed on this occasion that the distribution of 1600 solar home systems should be ensured in all districts every month, while 400 solar panels should be distributed in each district every week. He said that this project should be completed by July 31, 2025 in any case.

He said that the distribution of 50,000 solar panels in the warehouse should be completed within 30 days and a report should be submitted to him.

