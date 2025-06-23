59th session of UNHRC: Eight-member Kashmiri team leaves for Geneva

MIRPUR: An eight-member delegation comprising Kashmiri leaders and human rights activists has left for Geneva to attend 59th session of the Human Rights Council (UNHRC), it was officially said.

“Led by the Chairman Kashmir Institutes of International Relations Altaf Hussain Wani, the high level delegation is scheduled to brief Geneva based diplomats members of human rights council and world human rights groups about the unabated human rights violations perpetuated by Indian troops against civilians in the UN recognized disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir”, leader of the delegation A H Wani told APP before leaving for Geneva early Sunday.

The delegation would also seek the international Human Rights groups’ attention towards the Indian state’s infringement upon religious freedoms and rights of the Kashmiri people. Moreover, the use and abuse of black laws such as AFSPA,UAPA and Public Safety Act against javelins, arbitrary detention of political leaders, killing of unarmed civilians and the issue of un-named mass graves discovered in many areas within and outside the valley of Kashmir would be highlighted at the august forum to seek rights bodies’ urgent attention towards the simmering situation in the region.