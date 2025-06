ISTANBUL: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Sunday that he would travel to Moscow for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday following the US strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities.

Iran foreign minister says US attacks on nuclear sites ‘outrageous’

“I’m going to Moscow this afternoon” and will hold “serious consultations with the Russian president tomorrow” morning, Araghchi said at a press conference in Istanbul on the sidelines of an OIC summit.