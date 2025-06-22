Iran foreign minister says US attacks on nuclear sites ‘outrageous’

TEHRAN: Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Sunday condemned US attacks on key nuclear sites as “outrageous” and said his country has a right to defend its sovereignty.

“The events this morning are outrageous and will have everlasting consequences,” he posted on X, adding that the attacks were “lawless and criminal” behaviour.

“In accordance with the UN Charter and its provisions allowing a legitimate response in self-defense, Iran reserves all options to defend its sovereignty, interest, and people.”