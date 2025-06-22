AIRLINK 142.41 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.45%)
BOP 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
CNERGY 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
CPHL 81.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.18%)
FCCL 44.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
FFL 15.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 53.33 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.79%)
HUBC 136.05 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.27%)
HUMNL 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.82%)
KEL 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.58%)
KOSM 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
MLCF 81.35 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.33%)
OGDC 212.25 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (0.69%)
PACE 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.98%)
PAEL 38.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.84%)
PIAHCLA 22.06 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.66%)
PIBTL 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
POWER 13.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.52%)
PPL 163.63 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (1.01%)
PRL 32.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PTC 23.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
SEARL 84.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.09%)
SSGC 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
SYM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.73%)
TELE 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.87%)
TPLP 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
TRG 56.68 Decreased By ▼ -4.92 (-7.99%)
WAVESAPP 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.67%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.68%)
YOUW 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (6.52%)
BR100 12,933 Increased By 10 (0.08%)
BR30 37,084 Increased By 110.3 (0.3%)
KSE100 120,023 Increased By 20.7 (0.02%)
KSE30 36,533 Increased By 91.5 (0.25%)
Jun 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

FedEx founder and executive chairman Frederick Smith has died, CEO tells staff

Reuters Published 22 Jun, 2025 03:10pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

FedEx Corp’s founder and former CEO Frederick Smith, who started the global delivery conglomerate with more than a dozen planes in the 1970s, has died, the company’s CEO Raj Subramaniam said in memo to staff posted on its website on Saturday.

Born in 1944, Smith was most recently serving as the firm’s executive chairman and focused on board governance, as well as issues of global importance, including sustainability, innovation and public policy, according to his profile on FedEx’s website.

Smith stepped aside as FedEx’s CEO in 2022 and was succeeded by Subramaniam, who was then the company’s operations chief.

“Fred was more than just the pioneer of an industry and the founder of our great company. He was a mentor to many and a source of inspiration to all,” Subramaniam said in the memo to staff.

Smith, who served as an officer in the U.S. Marine Corps in Vietnam, officially launched Federal Express in 1973 with 389 team members and 14 small planes that flew 186 packages from Memphis to 25 U.S. cities.

FedEx operations now include 705 aircraft, more than 200,000 vehicles and about 5,000 operating facilities, according to its website. More than 500,000 employees worldwide handle approximately 17 million shipments each day at FedEx.

FedEx Corp Frederick Smith Raj Subramaniam

Comments

200 characters

FedEx founder and executive chairman Frederick Smith has died, CEO tells staff

Trump says Iran’s key nuclear sites ‘obliterated’ by US airstrikes

Emergency UNSC meeting called following US attack on Iran’s nuclear sites

Iran’s top security body to decide on Hormuz closure, Press TV reports

Pakistan condemns US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, warns of regional fallout

Arab states erupt in condemnation after US strikes on Iran

16 hurt, building hit in Israel after Iran missiles: rescue services, TV

US B-2 bombers involved in Iran strikes, U.S. official says

Investors brace for oil price spike, rush to havens after US bombs Iran nuclear sites

IMF rejects tax rebate for teachers, researchers: FBR

Iran foreign minister says US attacks on nuclear sites ‘outrageous’

Read more stories