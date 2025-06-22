EU top diplomat urges ‘all sides to step back’ after US strikes

BRUSSELS: The European Union’s top diplomat Kaja Kallas called Sunday for de-escalation and a return to negotiations after the United States carried out strikes on Iranian nuclear sites.

EU top diplomat urges ‘restraint’ from all sides in Iran-Israel escalation

“I urge all sides to step back, return to the negotiating table and prevent further escalation,” Kallas wrote on X, adding Iran must not be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon and that EU foreign ministers will discuss the situation on Monday.