EU top diplomat urges ‘restraint’ from all sides in Iran-Israel escalation

AFP Published 13 Jun, 2025 02:44pm

BRUSSELS: EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas called Friday for all sides to “exercise restraint” after Israeli strikes targeted Iran’s nuclear programme and military leadership.

“The situation in the Middle East is dangerous. I urge all parties to exercise restraint and prevent further escalation. Diplomacy remains the best path forward, and I stand ready to support any diplomatic efforts toward de-escalation,” Kallas wrote on X.

EU officials said Kallas spoke to Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar in the “early hours” of Friday following the strikes.

Israel hits Iran nuclear and missile facilities, appears to block retaliation

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen added her voice to the calls for calm, urging “all parties to exercise maximum restraint, de-escalate immediately and refrain from retaliation”.

“A diplomatic resolution is now more urgent than ever, for the sake of the region’s stability and global security,” von der Leyen wrote on X.

