Jun 22, 2025
World

Saudi Arabia voices ‘great concern’ over US strikes on Iran

AFP Published 22 Jun, 2025 01:17pm

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia expressed “great concern” on Sunday after US air strikes on nuclear facilities in its giant neighbour Iran.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is following with great concern the developments in the sisterly Islamic Republic of Iran, represented by the targeting of Iranian nuclear facilities by the United States of America,” the Saudi foreign ministry posted on X.

IAEA chief calls ‘emergency meeting’ for Monday after US strikes on Iran

“It expresses the need to exert all efforts to exercise restraint, de-escalate, and avoid escalation,” the statement added, urging the international community to increase attempts to find a political solution.

