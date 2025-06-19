AIRLINK 144.50 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.64%)
BOP 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
CNERGY 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
CPHL 81.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-1.61%)
FCCL 44.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.8%)
FFL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.14%)
FLYNG 52.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.04%)
HUBC 134.35 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.3%)
HUMNL 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
KEL 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.26%)
KOSM 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.75%)
MLCF 79.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.26 (-2.76%)
OGDC 210.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.18%)
PACE 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5%)
PAEL 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.2%)
PIAHCLA 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-3.6%)
PIBTL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.97%)
POWER 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.17%)
PPL 162.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-0.88%)
PRL 32.20 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (3.64%)
PTC 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.47%)
SEARL 84.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-2.04%)
SSGC 43.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-2.67%)
SYM 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.3%)
TELE 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.22%)
TPLP 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.1%)
TRG 61.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-2.73%)
WAVESAPP 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.53%)
WTL 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.67%)
YOUW 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (8.01%)
BR100 12,923 Decreased By -54.4 (-0.42%)
BR30 36,974 Decreased By -282.3 (-0.76%)
KSE100 120,003 Decreased By -463.3 (-0.38%)
KSE30 36,442 Decreased By -64.4 (-0.18%)
Jun 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Iran calls IAEA a ‘partner’ in Israel’s ‘war of aggression’

AFP Published June 19, 2025

TEHRAN: Iran accused the UN nuclear watchdog on Thursday of acting as a “partner” in what it described as Israel’s “war of aggression”.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) accused Iran of a lack of cooperation prior to the start of the Iran-Israel war.

The IAEA’s board of governors then adopted a resolution censuring Iran for “non-compliance” with its obligations under the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

Two Iranian centrifuge production sites destroyed: IAEA

“You betrayed the non-proliferation regime; You’ve made IAEA a partner to this unjust war of aggression,” foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said on X, in a post addressed to the head of the agency, Rafael Grossi.

Speaking to France24 on Wednesday, Grossi had said that although “Iran is the only country in the world that is currently enriching uranium to near-military grade… we are not in a position to say whether there is a direct effort towards building a nuclear weapon”.

IAEA Rafael Grossi Iran Israel war Israeli strikes on Iran

Comments

200 characters

Iran calls IAEA a ‘partner’ in Israel’s ‘war of aggression’

Trump to decide on US action in Israel-Iran conflict within two weeks, White House says

PIA sell-off: Fauji Fertilizer, Air Blue, and 3 consortiums submit Statements of Qualification

Pakistan warns nationals against traveling to Iran, Iraq, Syria and Lebanon

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves rise $46mn, clock in at $11.72bn

Pakistan salaried class rejects govt’s claim of giving relief in income tax

Israel attacks Iran’s only operating nuclear power plant

In meeting with COAS Munir, Trump lauds Pakistan’s ongoing efforts for regional peace, stability

Ishaq Dar to represent Pakistan at 51st OIC FMs session in Türkiye

Volatility at PSX, KSE-100 sheds nearly 500 points

World Bank’s Benhassine lauds Pakistan’s economic turnaround

Read more stories