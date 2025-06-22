AIRLINK 142.41 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.45%)
BOP 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
CNERGY 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
CPHL 81.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.18%)
FCCL 44.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
FFL 15.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 53.33 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.79%)
HUBC 136.05 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.27%)
HUMNL 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.82%)
KEL 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.58%)
KOSM 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
MLCF 81.35 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.33%)
OGDC 212.25 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (0.69%)
PACE 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.98%)
PAEL 38.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.84%)
PIAHCLA 22.06 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.66%)
PIBTL 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
POWER 13.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.52%)
PPL 163.63 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (1.01%)
PRL 32.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PTC 23.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
SEARL 84.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.09%)
SSGC 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
SYM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.73%)
TELE 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.87%)
TPLP 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
TRG 56.68 Decreased By ▼ -4.92 (-7.99%)
WAVESAPP 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.67%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.68%)
YOUW 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (6.52%)
BR100 12,933 Increased By 10 (0.08%)
BR30 37,084 Increased By 110.3 (0.3%)
KSE100 120,023 Increased By 20.7 (0.02%)
KSE30 36,533 Increased By 91.5 (0.25%)
Jun 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Man City squad must be trimmed: Guardiola

AFP Published 22 Jun, 2025 12:46pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

ATLANTA: Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola said Saturday his club will have to sell players this summer for the stars’ own good.

The Premier League side brought in several players ahead of the Club World Cup, leaving Guardiola with a large squad.

Midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has been linked with a move to Turkish side Galatasaray in recent days.

Guardiola said he did not know anything about it, but said several players would have to be sold following the purchases of Tijjani Reijnders, Rayan Cherki and Rayan Ait-Nouri.

“I will love to have the players we have right now all season,” Guardiola told reporters in Atlanta.

“The problem is they will be unhappy during the season, they will be sad, they will be disappointed.

“I don’t want that. I do it for them, not for me. For them. We have to see what happens, it’s a long time until the transfer window will be closed, we have to see step by step.”

Guardiola has said in the past he prefers a squad size of around 20 senior players, whereas City have more than 30 at present.

Before trimming the squad City are hoping to win the Club World Cup in the United States with their new arrivals providing fresh energy.

They beat Wydad AC in their first match and face Al Ain on Sunday at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium where they can seal qualification to the last 16.

Guardiola said Spanish defensive midfielder Rodri was not able to start the game as he continues his comeback from injury.

“He’s getting better. He can play 20 minutes, 30 minutes at a time. He wants to play to help but we want to protect his knee,” said the coach.

‘Privilege’

Guardiola said he was keen to take City far in the Club World Cup and it was a “privilege to be here”.

The coach dismissed some of the complaints about the competition and pointed towards the attitude of the South American clubs as an example of follow.

“I love when I see Botafogo, all the Brazilian teams, Argentinian teams, how they celebrate, how they are together, I love them,” said Guardiola.

“I’m pretty sure for the South American teams, for the Brazilian teams, for Argentinean teams, this competition is maybe the maximum.

“I like how all the games are tight, except one or two, and people are surprised, European teams lose. Welcome to the real world. Welcome to the real world my friends.”

Guardiola said Brazilian sides would have a “carnival for one week” if they won the tournament.

Man City’s Guardiola demands slimmer squad for next season

After Manchester City failed to win a trophy apart from the Community Shield, it would provide a boost heading into the new season.

Guardiola said his team and staff, both featuring new arrivals, were enjoying spending time with each other and their facilities in Florida.

“It’s a privilege to be here… to be back in four years time you have to win big, big, prizes,” said Guardiola.

“Once we are here why should not we fight to stay longer and longer and longer.

“We can say it’s annoying to come here (but) I want to arrive to the last stages, and that’s the truth.”

Pep Guardiola Manchester City

Comments

200 characters

Man City squad must be trimmed: Guardiola

Pakistan condemns US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, warns of regional fallout

16 hurt, building hit in Israel after Iran missiles: rescue services, TV

US B-2 bombers involved in Iran strikes, U.S. official says

Investors brace for oil price spike, rush to havens after US bombs Iran nuclear sites

IMF rejects tax rebate for teachers, researchers: FBR

Iran foreign minister says US attacks on nuclear sites ‘outrageous’

UK PM Starmer calls on Iran to ‘return to negotiating table’

Investment in SCRAs: 12-month holding period proposed for tax concession: FBR chief

Cut from 18pc to 10pc: Solar panel prices to go up 4.6pc only, Aurangzeb tells Senate

Spending via online apps: Pakistanis spent over Rs317bn in FY25, NA panel told

Read more stories