Sports

Man City's Guardiola demands slimmer squad for next season

Reuters Published 21 May, 2025 12:29pm
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has told the club he wants to work with a tighter squad next season as it troubles his “soul” to leave so many players in the stands when everyone is fit.

Regular internationals Savinho, Abdukodir Khusanov and Claudio Echeverri were all unable to find a place in the squad on Tuesday as City beat Bournemouth 3-1.

England’s James McAtee and Rico Lewis also missed out.

City have 28 players in the first team, not counting four who are out on loan, and have one of the most valuable squads in the world with some media reports valuing it at over 1.3 billion euros ($1.47 billion).

“I said to the club … I don’t want to leave five or six players in the freezer,” Guardiola told reporters after City moved up to third with one match left in the campaign.

“I don’t want that. I will quit. Make a shorter squad, I will stay.” Despite their huge squad City faced an injury crisis late last year, with the side going on a five-match losing streak in all competitions between October-November.

They brought in Omar Marmoush, Vitor Reis, Khusanov and Nico Gonzalez at a cost of more than $224 million in the January transfer window to help address the problem.

Guardiola hopes Bournemouth redemption will help City rediscover lost heart and soul

But with defenders John Stones and Nathan Ake the only two players currently out with injury, Guardiola said it was “impossible” for his “soul” to keep telling so many players they would be watching the match from the stands.

“It is a question for the club. I don’t want to have 24, 25, 26 players when everyone is fit. If I have injuries, unlucky, we have some players (from) the academy and we do it,” the manager added.

Guardiola, who extended his contract with City until 2027 in November, will lead the club as they defend their Club World Cup title next month.

