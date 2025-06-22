AIRLINK 142.41 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.45%)
BOP 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
CNERGY 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
CPHL 81.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.18%)
FCCL 44.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
FFL 15.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 53.33 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.79%)
HUBC 136.05 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.27%)
HUMNL 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.82%)
KEL 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.58%)
KOSM 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
MLCF 81.35 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.33%)
OGDC 212.25 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (0.69%)
PACE 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.98%)
PAEL 38.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.84%)
PIAHCLA 22.06 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.66%)
PIBTL 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
POWER 13.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.52%)
PPL 163.63 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (1.01%)
PRL 32.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PTC 23.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
SEARL 84.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.09%)
SSGC 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
SYM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.73%)
TELE 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.87%)
TPLP 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
TRG 56.68 Decreased By ▼ -4.92 (-7.99%)
WAVESAPP 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.67%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.68%)
YOUW 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (6.52%)
BR100 12,933 Increased By 10 (0.08%)
BR30 37,084 Increased By 110.3 (0.3%)
KSE100 120,023 Increased By 20.7 (0.02%)
KSE30 36,533 Increased By 91.5 (0.25%)
Sports

Mbappe skips training again, set to miss Pachuca game

Reuters Published 22 Jun, 2025 12:42pm

PALM BEACH GARDENS: Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe skipped Saturday’s collective training session and was set to miss the 15-times European champions’ Group H game against Pachuca at the Club World Cup as he recovered from illness, the club said.

Mbappe, who was admitted to a Miami area hospital earlier this week with acute gastroenteritis, had stayed at the team hotel and would not be travelling to Charlotte, North Carolina, for Sunday’s match, a Real spokesperson said.

Mbappe was ruled out of Real’s opening game against Al-Hilal, which ended in a 1-1 draw and left RB Salzburg top of the table with three points after they beat Mexican side Pachuca 2-1.

Mbappe aiming for Copa del Rey final return: Ancelotti

Mbappe had been isolated from his team mates since Tuesday before being taken to hospital on Wednesday, and was discharged on Thursday.

A club source said earlier this week that Mbappe was not expected to take part in any group game at the Club World Cup.

Coach Xabi Alonso, however, hinted Mbappe could play in the last group game.

“He’s better. It’s been two days since he came back from hospital. He’s recovering, and day by day we’re increasingly optimistic about him for the next match,” he told a press conference.

Kylian Mbappe

