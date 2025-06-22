Israel president calls for ‘urgent release’ of hostages in Gaza after US strikes on Iran

OCCUPIED JERUSALEM: Israel’s President Isaac Herzog called on Sunday for the “urgent release” of the remaining hostages in Gaza after the United States carried out strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

16 hurt, building hit in Israel after Iran missiles: rescue services, TV

“This brave step serves the security and safety of the entire free world. I hope it will lead to a better future for the Middle East - and help advance the urgent release of our hostages held in captivity in Gaza,” Herzog wrote on X.