World

16 hurt, building hit in Israel after Iran missiles: rescue services, TV

AFP Published 22 Jun, 2025 11:32am
This picture shows a building damaged during an Iranian strike in the Ramat Aviv area in Tel Aviv on June 22, 2025. At least 16 people were hurt and at least one impact was reported in central Israel after Iran launched two waves of missiles at the country following the US bombing of its nuclear sites, rescue services and reports said. Photo: AFP
This picture shows a building damaged during an Iranian strike in the Ramat Aviv area in Tel Aviv on June 22, 2025. At least 16 people were hurt and at least one impact was reported in central Israel after Iran launched two waves of missiles at the country following the US bombing of its nuclear sites, rescue services and reports said. Photo: AFP

OCCUPIED JERUSALEM: At least 16 people were hurt and at least one impact was reported in central Israel after Iran launched two waves of missiles at the country following the US bombing of its nuclear sites, rescue services and reports said.

Israel’s Magen David Adom rescue service said in a statement that it had “evacuated 16 people to hospital, including a 30-year-old man in moderate condition after being wounded in the upper body by shrapnel”.

Public broadcaster KAN 11 showed images of a devastated building surrounded by mounds of rubble that it said was in central Israel, following the two waves of missiles launched at Israel from around 7:30 am (0430 GMT).

Trump says Iran’s key nuclear sites ‘obliterated’ by US airstrikes

Sirens rang around the country after the Israeli army reported the incoming missiles, with air defences activated shortly afterwards, causing loud explosions heard in Tel Aviv and Occupied Jerusalem.

Israeli police reported “the fall of weapon fragments” in a northern area encompassing the port of Haifa, where local authorities said emergency services were heading to an “accident site”.

Reporting on missile strikes is subject to strict military censorship rules in Israel, but at least 50 impacts have been officially acknowledged nationwide and 25 people have been killed since the war began with Iran on June 13, according to official figures.

Coastal hub Tel Aviv, the southern city of Beersheba and the northern port Haifa have been the three areas most frequently targeted by Iran.

Israel’s sophisticated air defences have intercepted more than 450 missiles along with around 1,000 drones, according to the latest figures from the Israeli military.

Tel Aviv Iran Human Rights Iran Israel war Iran Israel conflict Iranian ballistic missiles Iranian missiles Haifa Iranian nuclear sites iran and israel Iran fires missiles US attack on Iran US attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities Israel’s Magen David Adom Beersheba

