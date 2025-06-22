Iran executes man convicted of being spy for Israel: judiciary

TEHRAN: Iranian authorities executed on Sunday a man convicted of being an agent for Israel’s Mossad spy service, the judiciary said, as fighting raged between the two foes for a tenth day.

“Majid Mosayebi… was hanged this morning after going through the full process of criminal procedure and after his sentence was confirmed by the Supreme Court,” the judiciary’s Mizan Online website said, adding that he sought to provide “sensitive information … to Mossad.”

Iranian authorities have carried out multiple arrests of people suspected of spying for Israel since its attack on June 13.