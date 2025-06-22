Pakistan didn’t seek ceasefire: FO

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Saturday refuted India’s assertion that it had requested a ceasefire following Indian aggression on May 10. “We categorically reject claims that Pakistan sought a ceasefire following the Indian aggression”.

Spokesperson of the Foreign Office Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan stated this while responding to the claims in Indian media that Deputy Prime Minister/ Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar said that Pakistan requested a ceasefire with New Delhi.

In response to media queries regarding claims in Indian media, the spokesperson said the Deputy Prime Minister/ Foreign Minister, has in his media interviews and statements, explained that Pakistan responded decisively to Indian aggression in exercise of its right to self-defence. “Friendly states, including Saudi Arabia, and particularly the United States, played a crucial role in facilitating the ceasefire between Pakistan and India,” Ambassador Khan added.

India’s Modi maintains there was no US mediation in ceasefire with Pakistan

The sequence of events clearly demonstrates that Pakistan did not initiate or ask anyone for a ceasefire but agreed to it when around 0815 am on 10th May 2025, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called the DPM/ FM, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, and informed that India is ready to ceasefire if Pakistan is willing, he pointed out.

The FO spokesperson asserted the Deputy Prime Minister confirmed Pakistan’s acceptance and later around 9 am Saudi FM Prince Faisal also called DPM and informed the same about India and sought same confirmation which Secretary of State Marco Rubio had sought earlier.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025