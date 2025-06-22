AIRLINK 142.41 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.45%)
BOP 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
CNERGY 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
CPHL 81.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.18%)
FCCL 44.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
FFL 15.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 53.33 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.79%)
HUBC 136.05 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.27%)
HUMNL 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.82%)
KEL 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.58%)
KOSM 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
MLCF 81.35 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.33%)
OGDC 212.25 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (0.69%)
PACE 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.98%)
PAEL 38.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.84%)
PIAHCLA 22.06 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.66%)
PIBTL 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
POWER 13.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.52%)
PPL 163.63 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (1.01%)
PRL 32.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PTC 23.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
SEARL 84.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.09%)
SSGC 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
SYM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.73%)
TELE 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.87%)
TPLP 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
TRG 56.68 Decreased By ▼ -4.92 (-7.99%)
WAVESAPP 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.67%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.68%)
YOUW 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (6.52%)
BR100 12,933 Increased By 10 (0.08%)
BR30 37,084 Increased By 110.3 (0.3%)
KSE100 120,023 Increased By 20.7 (0.02%)
KSE30 36,533 Increased By 91.5 (0.25%)
Jun 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-06-22

Selection of judges for CB: Justice Mansoor urges JCP to develop formal criteria

Terence J Sigamony Published 22 Jun, 2025 02:48am

ISLAMABAD: Justice Mansoor Ali Shah urged the Judicial Commission of Pakistan that formal criteria must be developed for selection of judges to the Constitutional Bench.

“The ad-hocism has already cast a long shadow on the legitimacy of the Constitutional Bench, and continued exclusion of senior judges without reason only worsens that perception,” said a letter written by Justice Mansoor to the Secretary JCP and sent its copy to all Commission’s members.

In his June 16, 2025 letter, three days before the JCP meeting, the senior puisne judge expressed his inability to attend the meeting saying, “I will not be available in Pakistan.” He expected that keeping with past practice, the meeting would be deferred due to non-availability of one of its members.

At the same time complained; “It appears that the meeting in continuing as scheduled – perhaps due to the judiciary’s minority position in the Commission.”

The JCP on June 19 extended the term of the Constitutional Benches of the Supreme Court till 30th November, and the Sindh High Court for six months w.e.f. 23rd July 2025. The JCP chairperson constituted a broad-based committee for the Judicial Performance Evaluation of Judges of all High Courts, comprising members from the Judiciary, Parliament, Executive, and the legal fraternity, to prepare draft rules for the Annual Judicial Performance Evaluation of High Court Judges.

The strength of the judiciary rests on its credibility, its internal coherence, and its fidelity to constitutional principle – not on expediency or executive preference.

Appointment of Justice Mansoor as CJP: No official notification issued: ministry

If the Commission is to retain its institutional legitimacy, it must lead with integrity, transparency, and collective wisdom.

It had asked the Commission that all the judges of the Supreme Court must be nominated to the constitutional bench in the interim.

Any selective inclusion without a transparent process or identifiable criteria is patently discriminatory and damaging to the institutional harmony.

Justice Mansoor December 6, 2024 had also written a letter to the Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi, who is also the Chairman of the Commission, to postpone the JCP meeting until the fate of 26th Constitutional Amendment is decided by the Full Court of the Supreme Court.

In his latest letter, the senior puisne judge, reiterated the same stance that the JCP should wait on extending the term of judges on the constitutional bench till the constitutionality of the 26th Constitutional Amendment was decided by the SC.

“Proceeding with extensions or re-appointments to a constitutional bench whose very legal foundations is under serious constitutional challenge further deepens the institutional crisis and weakens the court’s legitimacy,” he stated.

Justice Mansoor emphasised that the JCP must realise that continued delay in this matter was “visibly eroding the credibility of the court and shaking public confidence in its neutrality”.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Judicial Commission of Pakistan Justice Mansoor Ali Shah JCP meeting

Comments

200 characters

Selection of judges for CB: Justice Mansoor urges JCP to develop formal criteria

Investment in SCRAs: 12-month holding period proposed for tax concession: FBR chief

Cut from 18pc to 10pc: Solar panel prices to go up 4.6pc only, Aurangzeb tells Senate

Spending via online apps: Pakistanis spent over Rs317bn in FY25, NA panel told

‘Un-documented large-scale business transactions to be captured with help of banks’

Pakistan didn’t seek ceasefire: FO

Firmly committed to IWT: MoFA

Dar calls on Erdogan

Sufficient POL stocks available: Ogra

Sindh PA budget debate: Treasury dismisses opposition’s claims as ‘unfounded’

Read more stories