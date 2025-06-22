Prices firm amid sluggish business on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Saturday remained steady and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of new cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 16,400 to Rs 16,600 per maund and the rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 16,800 to Rs 17,000 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,800 to Rs 8,400 per 40 kg and the rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 8,000 to Rs 8,800 per 40 kg.

400 bales of Tando Adam were sold at Rs 16,550 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 16,500 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 333 per kg.

