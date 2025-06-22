Qureshi gets post arrest bail

LAHORE: An antiterrorism court on Saturday granted post arrest bail to PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Shadman arson case.

The court announced its verdict at Kot Lakhpat Jail and ordered Qureshi to submit surety bonds.

The case, filed at Shadman Police Station, accused the former foreign minister of inciting violence, arson, and attacks on public property.

While the bail marks a legal win for Qureshi, his immediate release remains unlikely, as he faces charges in other ongoing cases related to the May 9 protests.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025