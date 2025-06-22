AIRLINK 142.41 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.45%)
BOP 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
CNERGY 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
CPHL 81.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.18%)
FCCL 44.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
FFL 15.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 53.33 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.79%)
HUBC 136.05 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.27%)
HUMNL 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.82%)
KEL 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.58%)
KOSM 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
MLCF 81.35 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.33%)
OGDC 212.25 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (0.69%)
PACE 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.98%)
PAEL 38.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.84%)
PIAHCLA 22.06 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.66%)
PIBTL 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
POWER 13.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.52%)
PPL 163.63 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (1.01%)
PRL 32.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PTC 23.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
SEARL 84.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.09%)
SSGC 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
SYM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.73%)
TELE 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.87%)
TPLP 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
TRG 56.68 Decreased By ▼ -4.92 (-7.99%)
WAVESAPP 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.67%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.68%)
YOUW 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (6.52%)
BR100 12,933 Increased By 10 (0.08%)
BR30 37,084 Increased By 110.3 (0.3%)
KSE100 120,023 Increased By 20.7 (0.02%)
KSE30 36,533 Increased By 91.5 (0.25%)
Jun 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Editorials Print 2025-06-22

Clinics-on-Wheels

Published 22 Jun, 2025 02:48am

EDITORIAL: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has launched the second phase of her government’s Clinics-on-Wheels project. In a healthcare system fraught with delayed diagnosis and overburdened hospitals this can be a path-breaking initiative, particularly for the role mobile health units are to play in detecting and preventing disease before it takes root.

The 911 mobile clinics spread all across Punjab represent one of the most practical and impactful ways for addressing public health issues, especially in underserved and remote areas. As the CM explained, one of the most important contributions these clinics are to make is through early screening and timely diagnosis.

We all know that detecting health issues in their early stages allows for timely intervention, lessening both suffering and long-term therapeutic costs. Yet many chronic but treatable diseases such as hypertension, diabetes, hepatitis, and certain cancers remain undetected until they cause complications.

More often than not, those affected belong to low income groups or rural communities with little or no access to primary care, not to mention tertiary health services. Offering routine screenings and basic diagnostics right at the doorstep, mobile clinics can enable early identification of at risk individuals, and deliver free of cost treatment, too.

Another major area where Clinics-on-Wheels are set to make a crucial contribution is vaccination and immunisation, integral to infectious disease prevention and control. By bringing vaccines directly into communities, especially those living in far-flung areas, mobile units can maximize immunisation coverage, reducing the spread of communicable diseases by achieving broader health goals, like ‘herd immunity’ (think of Covid-19 and poliovirus). Yet another area that stands to benefit from the project is maternal and child health.

Mobile clinics are to provide antenatal checkups, nutritional guidance, and safe delivery referrals— all of which play a useful role in preventing complications during pregnancy and childbirth. Postnatal services include checkups and immunisation for the newborns, thereby protecting the babies against long-term health issues.

Last but not the least, these mobile clinics can become a great source for collecting data about common illnesses, vaccination rates, and nutritional deficiencies, helping relevant authorities make informed policy decisions regarding old/ new health threats.

Dwelling on the related issue of corrupt practices involving free of cost medicines Maryam Nawaz mentioned having seen cartons of medicines lying in hospitals stores and the patients being denied free medicines. To guard against the problem she said “no doctor in any hospital can order [patients or their attendants to buy] medicines from outside.”

There is a simpler yet more effective way of stopping such malpractices, which is to have all medicines purchased for government hospitals stamped “NOT FOR Sale.” One can only hope the Punjab government’s Clinics-on-Wheels initiative serves as a successful role model for all provinces in building a healthier and equitable system, wherein prevention truly becomes better than cure.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Maryam Nawaz healthcare system

Comments

200 characters

Clinics-on-Wheels

Investment in SCRAs: 12-month holding period proposed for tax concession: FBR chief

Cut from 18pc to 10pc: Solar panel prices to go up 4.6pc only, Aurangzeb tells Senate

Spending via online apps: Pakistanis spent over Rs317bn in FY25, NA panel told

‘Un-documented large-scale business transactions to be captured with help of banks’

Pakistan didn’t seek ceasefire: FO

Firmly committed to IWT: MoFA

Dar calls on Erdogan

Sufficient POL stocks available: Ogra

Selection of judges for CB: Justice Mansoor urges JCP to develop formal criteria

Sindh PA budget debate: Treasury dismisses opposition’s claims as ‘unfounded’

Read more stories