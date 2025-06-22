India’s water belligerence

That India has learnt no lesson from its humiliation that it has suffered in the battle field as well as on the diplomatic front at the hands of Pakistan is a fact that has found its best expression form its home minister Amit Shah’s remarks that he made in an interview to an Indian newspaper yesterday.

According to him, India will never restore the Indus Waters Treaty with Islamabad, and the water flowing to Pakistan will be diverted for internal use. This development clearly shows that it is a foolish attempt at face-saving. Needless to say, the incumbent government in India, which is the political face of Sangh Parivar, is working day in, day out to restore its tarnished image, but nothing is working for it. In my view, it is quite likely that the very public loss of credibility will lead to the demise of the Narendra Modi-led government in coming weeks or months, if not days.

Saba Shaukat,

Karachi

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025