AIRLINK 142.41 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.45%)
BOP 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
CNERGY 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
CPHL 81.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.18%)
FCCL 44.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
FFL 15.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 53.33 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.79%)
HUBC 136.05 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.27%)
HUMNL 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.82%)
KEL 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.58%)
KOSM 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
MLCF 81.35 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.33%)
OGDC 212.25 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (0.69%)
PACE 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.98%)
PAEL 38.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.84%)
PIAHCLA 22.06 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.66%)
PIBTL 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
POWER 13.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.52%)
PPL 163.63 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (1.01%)
PRL 32.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PTC 23.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
SEARL 84.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.09%)
SSGC 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
SYM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.73%)
TELE 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.87%)
TPLP 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
TRG 56.68 Decreased By ▼ -4.92 (-7.99%)
WAVESAPP 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.67%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.68%)
YOUW 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (6.52%)
BR100 12,933 Increased By 10 (0.08%)
BR30 37,084 Increased By 110.3 (0.3%)
KSE100 120,023 Increased By 20.7 (0.02%)
KSE30 36,533 Increased By 91.5 (0.25%)
Jun 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-06-22

Kamal for improving ‘whole system’

Recorder Report Published 22 Jun, 2025 02:48am

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Health Syed Mustafa Kamal has said that Pakistan’s healthcare system is riddled with fundamental flaws, and the solution lies not just in building hospitals but in improving the entire environment.

Addressing at the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), he said that Pakistan’s population growth is outpacing its resources. “The annual population growth rate has reached a staggering 3.6%, compared to the national resource capacity.”

He highlighted the dire conditions of healthcare facilities, citing the example of PIMS Hospital, where one doctor is expected to see 40 patients but currently attends to over 250. “Around 68% of diseases in Pakistan are caused by contaminated water, and we still lack a proper sewage treatment system.”

Kamal pointed out that Pakistan ranks among the highest globally in diabetes and hepatitis C cases, and while polio has been eradicated globally, it still persists in Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Emphasizing the role of technology, the health minister announced that reforms in the health sector would be introduced through a public-philanthropic partnership model. He said that collaboration with NADRA is under way to convert national identity card numbers into Medical Record Numbers (MRN), with legislation for this initiative expected soon.

He said we have only 170,000 nurses, but we need at least 900,000. Globally, there is demand for 2.5 million Pakistani nurses, potentially turning this sector into a multi-billion-dollar foreign exchange earner for Pakistan.

Kamal underscored the need to strengthen the country’s primary healthcare infrastructure, pointing out that nearly 70% of patients in major hospitals suffer from minor illnesses that should be treated at primary healthcare centers. He stressed the strategic importance of Karachi, saying, “If this city were in someone else’s hands, its condition would have transformed by now. Though we lack authority, we are serving Karachi with full dedication.”

Earlier, KATI President Junaid Naqi lamented that industrial workers and their families face difficulties in accessing basic healthcare services. “It is extremely unfortunate that a city contributing so much to Pakistan’s economy faces such a severe shortage of hospitals and primary care facilities.”

Calling for immediate action, Naqi demanded that the federal government allocate special funds for healthcare in Karachi, especially in the Korangi Industrial Area. “Healthy citizens form the foundation of a strong economy.”

Deputy Patron-in-Chief of KATI, Zubair Chhaya, also expressed deep concern over the federal government’s continuous neglect of Karachi. “Road networks are being built across the country, but Karachi remains overlooked.” This city has consistently been the backbone of Pakistan’s economy, and it deserves immediate attention regarding both healthcare and economic development.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

KATI Syed Mustafa Kamal PIMS hospital Pakistan’s healthcare system

Comments

200 characters

Kamal for improving ‘whole system’

Investment in SCRAs: 12-month holding period proposed for tax concession: FBR chief

Cut from 18pc to 10pc: Solar panel prices to go up 4.6pc only, Aurangzeb tells Senate

Spending via online apps: Pakistanis spent over Rs317bn in FY25, NA panel told

‘Un-documented large-scale business transactions to be captured with help of banks’

Pakistan didn’t seek ceasefire: FO

Firmly committed to IWT: MoFA

Dar calls on Erdogan

Sufficient POL stocks available: Ogra

Selection of judges for CB: Justice Mansoor urges JCP to develop formal criteria

Sindh PA budget debate: Treasury dismisses opposition’s claims as ‘unfounded’

Read more stories