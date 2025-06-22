Kamal for improving ‘whole system’

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Health Syed Mustafa Kamal has said that Pakistan’s healthcare system is riddled with fundamental flaws, and the solution lies not just in building hospitals but in improving the entire environment.

Addressing at the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), he said that Pakistan’s population growth is outpacing its resources. “The annual population growth rate has reached a staggering 3.6%, compared to the national resource capacity.”

He highlighted the dire conditions of healthcare facilities, citing the example of PIMS Hospital, where one doctor is expected to see 40 patients but currently attends to over 250. “Around 68% of diseases in Pakistan are caused by contaminated water, and we still lack a proper sewage treatment system.”

Kamal pointed out that Pakistan ranks among the highest globally in diabetes and hepatitis C cases, and while polio has been eradicated globally, it still persists in Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Emphasizing the role of technology, the health minister announced that reforms in the health sector would be introduced through a public-philanthropic partnership model. He said that collaboration with NADRA is under way to convert national identity card numbers into Medical Record Numbers (MRN), with legislation for this initiative expected soon.

He said we have only 170,000 nurses, but we need at least 900,000. Globally, there is demand for 2.5 million Pakistani nurses, potentially turning this sector into a multi-billion-dollar foreign exchange earner for Pakistan.

Kamal underscored the need to strengthen the country’s primary healthcare infrastructure, pointing out that nearly 70% of patients in major hospitals suffer from minor illnesses that should be treated at primary healthcare centers. He stressed the strategic importance of Karachi, saying, “If this city were in someone else’s hands, its condition would have transformed by now. Though we lack authority, we are serving Karachi with full dedication.”

Earlier, KATI President Junaid Naqi lamented that industrial workers and their families face difficulties in accessing basic healthcare services. “It is extremely unfortunate that a city contributing so much to Pakistan’s economy faces such a severe shortage of hospitals and primary care facilities.”

Calling for immediate action, Naqi demanded that the federal government allocate special funds for healthcare in Karachi, especially in the Korangi Industrial Area. “Healthy citizens form the foundation of a strong economy.”

Deputy Patron-in-Chief of KATI, Zubair Chhaya, also expressed deep concern over the federal government’s continuous neglect of Karachi. “Road networks are being built across the country, but Karachi remains overlooked.” This city has consistently been the backbone of Pakistan’s economy, and it deserves immediate attention regarding both healthcare and economic development.”

