Gold price per tola gains Rs1,465 in Pakistan

After declining in the previous session, gold prices in Pakistan increased on Saturday in line with their jump in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs358,465 after a gain of Rs1,465 during the day.

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was sold at Rs307,325 after it gained Rs1,256.

On Friday, gold price per tola reached Rs357,000 after a decline of Rs1,595 during the day.

The international rate of gold also increased today. The rate was at $3,369 per ounce (with a premium of $20), an increase of $13, as per APGJSA.

Meanwhile, silver price per tola declined by Rs11 to reach Rs3,785.