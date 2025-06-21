AIRLINK 142.41 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.45%)
BOP 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
CNERGY 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
CPHL 81.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.18%)
FCCL 44.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
FFL 15.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 53.33 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.79%)
HUBC 136.05 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.27%)
HUMNL 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.82%)
KEL 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.58%)
KOSM 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
MLCF 81.35 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.33%)
OGDC 212.25 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (0.69%)
PACE 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.98%)
PAEL 38.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.84%)
PIAHCLA 22.06 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.66%)
PIBTL 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
POWER 13.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.52%)
PPL 163.63 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (1.01%)
PRL 32.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PTC 23.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
SEARL 84.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.09%)
SSGC 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
SYM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.73%)
TELE 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.87%)
TPLP 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
TRG 56.68 Decreased By ▼ -4.92 (-7.99%)
WAVESAPP 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.67%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.68%)
YOUW 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (6.52%)
BR100 12,933 Increased By 10 (0.08%)
BR30 37,084 Increased By 110.3 (0.3%)
KSE100 120,023 Increased By 20.7 (0.02%)
KSE30 36,533 Increased By 91.5 (0.25%)
Jun 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Punjab’s budget: A shift towards public welfare

Sponsored Content Published 21 Jun, 2025 02:15pm

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, Punjab’s budget for the fiscal year 2025-26 has taken a significant turn, prioritising the welfare of its citizens. Historically, budgets were seen as mere formalities, but this one stands out due to its tangible priorities and substantial allocations across crucial sectors.

Increased Allocations: A Focus on Development

The budget showcases a remarkable increase in funding for various sectors:

  • Education: A 127% increase in funding, with the development budget more than doubling, highlights the government’s commitment to improving educational infrastructure and resources.
  • Health: With a 41% increase in allocation, the government aims to enhance healthcare services, including the introduction of free medicines in public hospitals and the launch of a Universal Health Insurance Program.
  • Local Government: A 130% increase in funding empowers local governments to address specific needs and improve public services.
  • Transport: A staggering 359% increase in allocation underscores the government’s focus on infrastructure development, with over 700 km of roads under construction.

Action on the Ground: Visible Progress

The budget is not just about numbers; it’s about real action on the ground. The government has initiated nearly 100 public welfare projects, all funded through provincial resources. Some notable projects include:

  • Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital: Rapidly progressing in Lahore, this flagship project aims to provide quality cancer treatment to citizens.
  • Universal Health Insurance Program: With a budget of Rs. 25 billion, this program ensures affordable and quality medical care for all citizens.
  • Sports Complexes: New schemes worth Rs. 7.6 billion aim to build modern sports complexes, providing healthy outlets for youth and promoting sports development.

Youth Engagement and Economic Growth

The government has also prioritised youth engagement and economic growth:

  • Easy Business Program: Disbursing Rs. 70 billion in interest-free loans, this program has led to the establishment of over 5,000 new businesses, promoting entrepreneurship and job creation.
  • Small and Medium Enterprises: The government aims to promote SMEs, agriculture, and uplift underdeveloped regions, especially South Punjab.

Challenges and Opportunities

While the opposition’s role is crucial in a democracy, constructive criticism and viable suggestions are essential. The government’s focus remains steadfast on Punjab’s residents, with development projects being executed across the province without discrimination.

A New Era of Development

Maryam Nawaz’s leadership has brought about a visible shift in public perception, with people expressing satisfaction with the government’s direction. Her ability to initiate people-centric projects has delivered real benefits to citizens, making Punjab a leader in development and prosperity.

Conclusion

Punjab’s budget for 2025-26 marks a significant shift towards public welfare, with increased allocations and tangible priorities. The government’s focus on development, youth engagement, and economic growth has brought about visible progress, setting a new era of development and prosperity for the province.

Sponsored Content

This content was produced by an external party/sponsor. Business Recorder does not have any editorial input or oversight of this content, nor does this necessarily reflect the views of Business Recorder or any of its affiliated entities.

Business Recorder is not responsible for accuracy, timeliness, any errors or omissions, or for the results obtained from the use of this information.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab budget Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital

Comments

200 characters

Punjab’s budget: A shift towards public welfare

Arrests for tax fraud: major changes made in sales tax law thru Finance Bill

Pakistan to recommend Trump for Nobel Peace Prize for ‘decisive diplomatic intervention’ in Ind-Pakistan crisis

CDWP clears five projects costing Rs55bn

Import of up to 5-year-old used vehicles allowed with 40% extra tariff

Iran, Israel launch new attacks after Tehran rules out nuclear talks

Pakistan faces challenges in Free Trade Agreement talks with ASEAN

Pakistan must fix defence to beat New Zealand in FIH Nations Cup final: Hassan Sardar

Pakistan budget for 2025-26 to consolidate economic gains, NA told

FBR officials: OICCI says concerned at proposed arrest powers

Weekly inflation in Pakistan up 0.27%

Read more stories