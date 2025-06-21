Punjab’s budget: A shift towards public welfare

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, Punjab’s budget for the fiscal year 2025-26 has taken a significant turn, prioritising the welfare of its citizens. Historically, budgets were seen as mere formalities, but this one stands out due to its tangible priorities and substantial allocations across crucial sectors.

Increased Allocations: A Focus on Development

The budget showcases a remarkable increase in funding for various sectors:

Education: A 127% increase in funding, with the development budget more than doubling, highlights the government’s commitment to improving educational infrastructure and resources.

Health: With a 41% increase in allocation, the government aims to enhance healthcare services, including the introduction of free medicines in public hospitals and the launch of a Universal Health Insurance Program.

Local Government: A 130% increase in funding empowers local governments to address specific needs and improve public services.

Transport: A staggering 359% increase in allocation underscores the government’s focus on infrastructure development, with over 700 km of roads under construction.

Action on the Ground: Visible Progress

The budget is not just about numbers; it’s about real action on the ground. The government has initiated nearly 100 public welfare projects, all funded through provincial resources. Some notable projects include:

Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital: Rapidly progressing in Lahore, this flagship project aims to provide quality cancer treatment to citizens.

Universal Health Insurance Program: With a budget of Rs. 25 billion, this program ensures affordable and quality medical care for all citizens.

Sports Complexes: New schemes worth Rs. 7.6 billion aim to build modern sports complexes, providing healthy outlets for youth and promoting sports development.

Youth Engagement and Economic Growth

The government has also prioritised youth engagement and economic growth:

Easy Business Program: Disbursing Rs. 70 billion in interest-free loans, this program has led to the establishment of over 5,000 new businesses, promoting entrepreneurship and job creation.

Small and Medium Enterprises: The government aims to promote SMEs, agriculture, and uplift underdeveloped regions, especially South Punjab.

Challenges and Opportunities

While the opposition’s role is crucial in a democracy, constructive criticism and viable suggestions are essential. The government’s focus remains steadfast on Punjab’s residents, with development projects being executed across the province without discrimination.

A New Era of Development

Maryam Nawaz’s leadership has brought about a visible shift in public perception, with people expressing satisfaction with the government’s direction. Her ability to initiate people-centric projects has delivered real benefits to citizens, making Punjab a leader in development and prosperity.

Conclusion

Punjab’s budget for 2025-26 marks a significant shift towards public welfare, with increased allocations and tangible priorities. The government’s focus on development, youth engagement, and economic growth has brought about visible progress, setting a new era of development and prosperity for the province.