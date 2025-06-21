AIRLINK 142.41 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.45%)
BOP 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
CNERGY 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
CPHL 81.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.18%)
FCCL 44.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
FFL 15.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 53.33 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.79%)
HUBC 136.05 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.27%)
HUMNL 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.82%)
KEL 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.58%)
KOSM 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
MLCF 81.35 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.33%)
OGDC 212.25 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (0.69%)
PACE 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.98%)
PAEL 38.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.84%)
PIAHCLA 22.06 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.66%)
PIBTL 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
POWER 13.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.52%)
PPL 163.63 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (1.01%)
PRL 32.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PTC 23.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
SEARL 84.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.09%)
SSGC 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
SYM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.73%)
TELE 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.87%)
TPLP 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
TRG 56.68 Decreased By ▼ -4.92 (-7.99%)
WAVESAPP 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.67%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.68%)
YOUW 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (6.52%)
BR100 12,933 Increased By 10 (0.08%)
BR30 37,084 Increased By 110.3 (0.3%)
KSE100 120,023 Increased By 20.7 (0.02%)
KSE30 36,533 Increased By 91.5 (0.25%)
Jun 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Budget 2025-26 Print 2025-06-21

Arrests for tax fraud: major changes made in sales tax law thru Finance Bill

  • Bill currently being discussed in National Assembly, among various business circles, says FBR
Sohail Sarfraz Published June 21, 2025 Updated June 21, 2025 09:35am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has introduced major changes in sales tax law through Finance Bill 2025 for the arrest of those involved in tax evasion or tax fraud.

According to a statement issued by the FBR on Friday, Finance bill is currently being discussed in the National Assembly and among various business circles.

An impression has been created that some of the amendments introduced in the Finance Bill are not understood well by the public at large.

Arrest for tax fraud: Senate panel for defining a threshold

For instance, the legal provisions for the arrest of those involved in a tax fraud have already been provided under Section 37A of the Sales Tax Act, 1990 along with an elaborate procedure to be followed after the arrest which involves intimating the Special Judge immediately and the production of such person before Special Judge within 24 hours.

However, the proposed amendment now restricts the powers of the officer to arrest by making prior inquiry after approval of the Commissioner Inland Revenue (CIR).

Only on the basis of the findings of the inquiry CIR will authorise the investigation which would give the investigation officer the powers of an officer in charge of a police station under Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898 (Act V of 1898). The arrest can only be made with the prior approval of CIR if the investigation officer has reasons to believe that a tax fraud may have been committed by a person.

The FBR further stated that the new legal provision further provides that if the arrest is malafide, the matter will be referred to the Chief Commissioner for fact finding inquiry. This shows that in contrast to the earlier provision where an Assistant CIR could arrest an offender, the new provisions bring transparency in the process by a mandatory prior inquiry and investigation and finally permission by the CIR.

Moreover, certain changes and amendments are also necessary to reassure the compliant taxpayers that those evading taxes or involved in tax fraud are dealt with by the state with an iron hand.

FBR Chairman Rashid Mahmood Langrial has expressed his willingness to discuss the recent changes made in the tax laws and introduce changes wherever needed, for example, the provisions related to arrest could be revised to mandate the permission of multiple senior officers before any arrest.

Furthermore, in order to ensure that these powers are not misused by the authorised tax officers against the compliant taxpayers and business community, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has formed a high-powered committee, which will be headed by Minister for Finance and Revenue, to re-evaluate the proposed amendments and suggest adequate safeguards to prevent potential misuse of powers.

The other members of the Committee will include Ministers of Law and Economic Affairs Division, Minister of State for Finance, SAPM Industries and Chairman FBR.

The Committee will also examine various options to ensure that legal economic activities are not stifled and propose additional protective measures against unlawful use of authority. The Committee will submit its recommendations to Prime Minister in three days.

FBR is committed to safeguard the legal rights of the compliant taxpayers and to increase the tax collection and state revenues by discouraging non-compliant taxpayers and acknowledging those who are paying their due share to the state, FBR added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

National Assembly NA FBR Sales Tax taxpayers tax evasion Sales Tax law tax fraud Finance Bill 2025 26 FBR arrest powers tax fraud arrests

Comments

200 characters

Arrests for tax fraud: major changes made in sales tax law thru Finance Bill

Pakistan to recommend Trump for Nobel Peace Prize for ‘decisive diplomatic intervention’ in Ind-Pakistan crisis

CDWP clears five projects costing Rs55bn

Import of up to 5-year-old used vehicles allowed with 40% extra tariff

Iran, Israel launch new attacks after Tehran rules out nuclear talks

Pakistan faces challenges in Free Trade Agreement talks with ASEAN

Pakistan must fix defence to beat New Zealand in FIH Nations Cup final: Hassan Sardar

Pakistan budget for 2025-26 to consolidate economic gains, NA told

FBR officials: OICCI says concerned at proposed arrest powers

Weekly inflation in Pakistan up 0.27%

Read more stories