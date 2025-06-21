AIRLINK 142.41 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.45%)
Pakistan explores collaborative opportunities with Russian oil and gas company

Recorder Report Published June 21, 2025 Updated June 21, 2025 08:08am

ISLAMABAD: A high-level Pakistani delegation, led by Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik, held a meeting with representatives of Gazprom, Russia’s leading oil and gas company, headed by Sergey Tumanov, general director of Gazprom International.

Ahmed Hayat Lak, MD/CEO Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), was also present in the meeting.

The discussions focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation in the energy sector, with a particular emphasis on joint ventures and business development opportunities between OGDCL and Gazprom International.

Pakistan, Russia discuss energy, trade cooperation

During the meeting, both parties reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening energy collaboration, leveraging Pakistan’s growing energy demands and Gazprom’s extensive expertise in oil and gas exploration, production, and infrastructure development.

The discussions highlighted potential areas of partnership.

It was agreed that OGDCL and Gazprom International would continue discussions to identify viable projects and partnerships, ensuring sustainable energy development and economic growth for both countries.

The meeting marks a significant step forward in Pakistan-Russia energy relations, reinforcing the shared vision of energy collaboration and economic prosperity.

