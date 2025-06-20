AIRLINK 145.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.35%)
Pakistan, Russia discuss energy, trade cooperation

Recorder Report Published June 20, 2025 Updated June 20, 2025 09:03am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Energy Ali Pervaiz Malik is visiting Russia, leading a delegation to participate in International Economic Forum 2025 being held in St Petersburg, Russia from June 18-21, 2025.

On the sidelines of the forum, the minister held meetings with his counterpart and Chair of Pakistan-Russia Inter Governmental Commission (IGC) and Minister of Energy Sergei Tsivilev.

During the meeting both sides held detailed discussions on areas of cooperation between two countries including energy, connectivity, trade and investment, banking and insurance, mining and people to people contacts.

Pakistan, Russia take holistic stock of bilateral ties

Russian side showed keen interest in enhancing cooperation in all areas bilateral interests and looked forward to the holding of cooperation in 10th session of IGC to be held in the second quarter of 2025 in Islamabad.

In addition, Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik held a meeting with the First Deputy Director of Rosatom Minerals, Alexey Shemetov. The minister invited the corporation to invest in Pakistan, specifically, mining sector, focusing on bringing technology and sharing expertise on safety and efficiency of the sector.

In response, Alexey agreed to explore avenues and bring proposals for investing in mining sector in Pakistan.

