AIRLINK 142.41 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.45%)
BOP 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
CNERGY 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
CPHL 81.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.18%)
FCCL 44.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
FFL 15.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 53.33 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.79%)
HUBC 136.05 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.27%)
HUMNL 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.82%)
KEL 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.58%)
KOSM 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
MLCF 81.35 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.33%)
OGDC 212.25 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (0.69%)
PACE 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.98%)
PAEL 38.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.84%)
PIAHCLA 22.06 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.66%)
PIBTL 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
POWER 13.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.52%)
PPL 163.63 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (1.01%)
PRL 32.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PTC 23.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
SEARL 84.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.09%)
SSGC 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
SYM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.73%)
TELE 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.87%)
TPLP 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
TRG 56.68 Decreased By ▼ -4.92 (-7.99%)
WAVESAPP 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.67%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.68%)
YOUW 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (6.52%)
BR100 12,933 Increased By 10 (0.08%)
BR30 37,084 Increased By 110.3 (0.3%)
KSE100 120,023 Increased By 20.7 (0.02%)
KSE30 36,533 Increased By 91.5 (0.25%)
Jun 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-06-21

NA panel approves bringing over Rs10m pension into tax net

Sohail Sarfraz | Tahir Amin Published June 21, 2025 Updated June 21, 2025 06:55am

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue Friday granted approval for bringing over Rs 10million pension into the tax net at a rate of 5 percent.

Taking part in discussion, MNA Muhammad Jawed Hanif Khan stated that it seems that this move would bring all pensionable amounts into the tax net in the future. He was of the view that there might be a limited number of people, and probably Judges of the higher courts would come into the tax net.

The NA Panel also discussed the FBR’s proposal for the deduction of the tax amount after the decision of the High Court. The Parliamentarians belonging to PPP and PTI opposed this proposal and argued that it was an infringement of the right of appeal of the taxpayer, as the FBR should not withdraw the money from the account of the taxpayer soon after getting a favourable decision from the High Court.

Chairman FBR, Rashid Mahmood Langrial, made all-out efforts to convince the members of the NA Panel and stated that the tax amount was proven at three to four forums, and after proving the case in favour of the FBR the tax amount was secured from the taxpayers. The Parliamentarians were of the view that the due tax amount should only be drawn after exhausting all forums, including the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The Chairman of the Committee instructed the FBR to come up with a second thought and revised draft on the piece of legislation in the finance Bill; otherwise, in the existing shape, the committee would reject such powers from the FBR.

The NA Panel also approved amendments proposed in the Income Tax in the Seventh Schedule, which provides special treatment for the banking sector. The FBR has proposed five amendments for disallowing banks from incorporating expenses from the payment of taxes, including the rented building of banks and advances to Non-Performing Loans (NPLs).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Taxes FBR taxpayers tax net Rashid Mahmood Langrial NA panel pension tax on pension income

Comments

200 characters

NA panel approves bringing over Rs10m pension into tax net

Arrests for tax fraud: major changes made in sales tax law thru Finance Bill

Pakistan to recommend Trump for Nobel Peace Prize for ‘decisive diplomatic intervention’ in Ind-Pakistan crisis

CDWP clears five projects costing Rs55bn

Import of up to 5-year-old used vehicles allowed with 40% extra tariff

Iran, Israel launch new attacks after Tehran rules out nuclear talks

Pakistan faces challenges in Free Trade Agreement talks with ASEAN

Pakistan must fix defence to beat New Zealand in FIH Nations Cup final: Hassan Sardar

Pakistan budget for 2025-26 to consolidate economic gains, NA told

FBR officials: OICCI says concerned at proposed arrest powers

Weekly inflation in Pakistan up 0.27%

Read more stories