AIRLINK 142.41 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.45%)
BOP 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
CNERGY 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
CPHL 81.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.18%)
FCCL 44.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
FFL 15.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 53.33 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.79%)
HUBC 136.05 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.27%)
HUMNL 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.82%)
KEL 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.58%)
KOSM 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
MLCF 81.35 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.33%)
OGDC 212.25 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (0.69%)
PACE 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.98%)
PAEL 38.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.84%)
PIAHCLA 22.06 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.66%)
PIBTL 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
POWER 13.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.52%)
PPL 163.63 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (1.01%)
PRL 32.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PTC 23.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
SEARL 84.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.09%)
SSGC 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
SYM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.73%)
TELE 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.87%)
TPLP 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
TRG 56.68 Decreased By ▼ -4.92 (-7.99%)
WAVESAPP 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.67%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.68%)
YOUW 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (6.52%)
BR100 12,933 Increased By 10 (0.08%)
BR30 37,084 Increased By 110.3 (0.3%)
KSE100 120,023 Increased By 20.7 (0.02%)
KSE30 36,533 Increased By 91.5 (0.25%)
Jun 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Editorials Print 2025-06-21

Lack of commitment to education

Published June 21, 2025 Updated June 21, 2025 07:35am

EDITORIAL: In a glaring indication of the low priority our policymakers assign to education, the total expenditure by federal and provincial governments to the sector was a mere 0.8 percent of the GDP in FY2024-25, reveals the Economic Survey of Pakistan.

Instead of improving, the figure has been falling from year to year since 2018-19 when it was 2.0. To put this issue in perspective, the countries that are on course to sustainable development allocate much higher amounts to education. India, for instance, spends around 3.1 percent of its GDP on education, and Bangladesh 2 percent.

Compared to Pakistan many African countries also spend a lot more. And the UNESCO recommends that countries allocate 4 to 6 percent of their GDP. As per its Education 2030 Framework for Action, this is a key benchmark for assessing a government’s commitment to education funding.

As a result of Pakistan’s minuscule allocations to education — the building block of socioeconomic progress and prosperity — an estimated 22.8 million children are out-of-school, deprived of the opportunities to realise their full potential and contribute to society. The officially claimed literacy rate is 60.6 percent, which is misleading since it includes anyone barely able to write his/her own name.

Unfortunately, successive governments have neglected the constitutional provision that calls for free and compulsory education for all children five to 16 years of age. The situation is particularly dire in rural areas, where in many cases schools lack basic facilities, like toilets, drinking water and electricity, which act as a disincentive for young people, especially girls, to go to school.

Another overlooked but critical issue is curriculum. Due to a general retrogressive trend in society there is little room for reforming content of what is taught as well as new teaching methodologies that are reflective of the country’s changing needs. In an age when technological advancements are transforming the job market our education system largely remains focused on rote learning rather than fostering creativity and problem-solving essential to generate innovative solutions to challenges.

Our policymakers need to realise that investing in education is not a luxury; it is a necessity and a human right that must be accessible to all, irrespective of who they are and where they are. Education must get the priority it deserves for Pakistan to realise the full potential of its population.

It is also a great equalizer. The governments at the centre and in the provinces must allocate a decent percentage of the GDP to this sector so young people acquire knowledge and skills needed for human development, and necessary to increase productivity and economic growth.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Education gdp UNESCO Education budget Economic Survey of Pakistan Budget 2025 26 Pakistan Economic Survey 2024 25

Comments

200 characters

Lack of commitment to education

Arrests for tax fraud: major changes made in sales tax law thru Finance Bill

Pakistan to recommend Trump for Nobel Peace Prize for ‘decisive diplomatic intervention’ in Ind-Pakistan crisis

CDWP clears five projects costing Rs55bn

Import of up to 5-year-old used vehicles allowed with 40% extra tariff

Iran, Israel launch new attacks after Tehran rules out nuclear talks

Pakistan faces challenges in Free Trade Agreement talks with ASEAN

Pakistan must fix defence to beat New Zealand in FIH Nations Cup final: Hassan Sardar

Pakistan budget for 2025-26 to consolidate economic gains, NA told

FBR officials: OICCI says concerned at proposed arrest powers

Weekly inflation in Pakistan up 0.27%

Read more stories