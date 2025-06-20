AIRLINK 142.41 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.45%)
BOP 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
CNERGY 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
CPHL 81.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.18%)
FCCL 44.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
FFL 15.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 53.33 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.79%)
HUBC 136.05 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.27%)
HUMNL 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.82%)
KEL 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.58%)
KOSM 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
MLCF 81.35 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.33%)
OGDC 212.25 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (0.69%)
PACE 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.98%)
PAEL 38.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.84%)
PIAHCLA 22.06 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.66%)
PIBTL 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
POWER 13.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.52%)
PPL 163.63 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (1.01%)
PRL 32.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PTC 23.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
SEARL 84.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.09%)
SSGC 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
SYM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.73%)
TELE 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.87%)
TPLP 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
TRG 56.68 Decreased By ▼ -4.92 (-7.99%)
WAVESAPP 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.67%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.68%)
YOUW 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (6.52%)
BR100 12,933 Increased By 10 (0.08%)
BR30 37,084 Increased By 110.3 (0.3%)
KSE100 120,023 Increased By 20.7 (0.02%)
KSE30 36,533 Increased By 91.5 (0.25%)
Jun 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

European powers urge Iran to continue US nuclear talks

AFP Published June 20, 2025

GENEVA: European powers on Friday urged Iran to continue diplomacy with the United States to find a solution in the standoff over its nuclear programme as Israel keeps up its bombardment of the Islamic republic.

“The good result today is that we leave the room with the impression that the Iranian side is ready to further discuss all the important questions,” said German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul in a statement alongside his British, French and EU counterparts after talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

“It is of great importance that the United States takes part in these negotiations and the solution,” he added.

The statement read by all four top diplomats in their native languages after the talks expressed hope of further progress but did not make any mention of a breakthrough in the talks in Geneva.

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy said: “We are keen to continue ongoing discussions and negotiations with Iran, and we urge Iran to continue their talks with the United States.”

“This is a perilous moment, and it is hugely important that we don’t see regional escalation of this conflict,” he added.

Iran says no nuclear talks under Israeli fire, Trump considers options

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said there “can be no definitive solution through military means to the Iran nuclear problem. Military operations can delay it but they cannot eliminate it”.

After Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not rule out killing supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Barrot also warned: “It is illusory and dangerous to want to impose a regime change from the outside. It is up to the people to decide their own destiny.”

“We invited the Iranian minister to consider negotiations with all sides, including the United States, without awaiting the cessation of strikes, which we also hope for,” he said.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said for her part: “Today the regional escalation benefits no-one. We must keep the discussions open.”

Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency said earlier the Iranian delegation “emphasised that Iran has not left the negotiating table”.

Israel began its campaign on Friday last week saying the operation was aimed at halting Tehran from obtaining an atomic bomb, an ambition Iran denies having.

Iranian strikes launched in response have also caused damage in Israel.

Israel Benjamin Netanyahu Iran Iran Israel war David Lammy Abbas Araghchi US Iran nuclear talks Johann Wadephul

Comments

200 characters

European powers urge Iran to continue US nuclear talks

Arrests for tax fraud: major changes made in sales tax law thru Finance Bill

Pakistan to recommend Trump for Nobel Peace Prize for ‘decisive diplomatic intervention’ in Ind-Pakistan crisis

CDWP clears five projects costing Rs55bn

Import of up to 5-year-old used vehicles allowed with 40% extra tariff

Iran, Israel launch new attacks after Tehran rules out nuclear talks

Pakistan faces challenges in Free Trade Agreement talks with ASEAN

Pakistan must fix defence to beat New Zealand in FIH Nations Cup final: Hassan Sardar

Pakistan budget for 2025-26 to consolidate economic gains, NA told

FBR officials: OICCI says concerned at proposed arrest powers

Weekly inflation in Pakistan up 0.27%

Read more stories