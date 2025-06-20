AIRLINK 145.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.35%)
BOP 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
CNERGY 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
CPHL 81.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.55%)
FCCL 44.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
FFL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
FLYNG 53.75 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (1.59%)
HUBC 134.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
KEL 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
KOSM 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
MLCF 79.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
OGDC 211.75 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.45%)
PACE 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.75%)
PAEL 39.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.71%)
PIAHCLA 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.3%)
PIBTL 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
POWER 13.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.41%)
PPL 163.20 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (0.74%)
PRL 32.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.62%)
PTC 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.77%)
SEARL 84.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 43.45 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.91%)
SYM 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.04%)
TELE 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.2%)
TPLP 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
TRG 61.99 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.63%)
WAVESAPP 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.53%)
WTL 1.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.34%)
YOUW 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (4.49%)
BR100 12,963 Increased By 40.2 (0.31%)
BR30 37,145 Increased By 171.6 (0.46%)
KSE100 120,407 Increased By 404 (0.34%)
KSE30 36,544 Increased By 102.4 (0.28%)
Markets

UK’s FTSE 100 sees first weekly fall in six; Middle East tensions in focus

Reuters Published 20 Jun, 2025 10:03pm

Britain’s FTSE 100 snapped a five-week winning streak on Friday, closing out a week marred by a wave of global risk aversion amid the conflict between Israel and Iran, while a slew of interest rate verdicts were also assessed.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 dipped 0.2% to hit a more than two-week low, while the midcap index ended 0.4% higher, though with marginal weekly losses.

Drugmakers GSK and AstraZeneca were among the top drags on the FTSE 100, down 2.3% and 1.5% respectively.

Heavyweight energy shares gave back some of their gains from earlier this week as crude oil prices also edged lower. BP lagged with a 2.1% decline.

Oil prices came under pressure as the U.S. imposed new Iran-related sanctions, marking a diplomatic approach that fed hopes of a negotiated agreement.

A week into the conflict, Iran said it would not discuss the future of its nuclear programme while under attack by Israel.

London stocks fall as BoE keeps rates on hold

A global risk-off move on tensions in the Middle East bogged down stocks around the world, although the UK’s oil-heavy benchmark - down 0.8% for the week - outperformed a 1.5% drop in the Europe-wide STOXX 600.

The week also saw a slew of central bank rate decisions, with both the

Bank of England and the U.S. Federal Reserve choosing to hold their rates steady.

Latest data showed UK retail sales saw their sharpest decline since December 2023 while consumer confidence rose to its highest level of 2025.

Among headlining stocks, Berkeley dropped 8.2% after the homebuilder reported results and forecast fiscal 2026 and 2027 profits below market expectations and proposed the appointment of CEO Rob Perrins as executive chair.

Metro Bank added 4% after two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters that the bank’s biggest shareholder is open to selling his majority stake.

